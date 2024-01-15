US officials warn that the impending total solar eclipse could affect mobile phones

next Solar Eclipse 8th April is creating a lot of expectations. And it will be one of the great events of this year’s astronomical calendar because it will be accomplished by parts of the planet, such as the United States, whose citizens will witness an amazing event. Other countries will enjoy it partially.

This type of spectacular eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun and ends darken the sky For some time, something that usually lasts a few minutes. Thus, suddenly it becomes ‘evening’. With this forecast, it is normal that many people, whether astronomy fans or not, have this day marked on their agenda, but the truth is that this event is generating great uncertainty.

Recent recommendations to citizens by some local officials in the United States are contributing to supply food, water and fuel, This is what is happening in Lorain, a municipality in the state of Ohio, where the total eclipse will be best experienced because this is the time when it will last the longest. Thousands of curious people are expected to visit the area, which is why several alerts and advisories have been issued.

Smartphones and Electric Cars

But there is more. And now other public profiles are warning that there may be mobile phone problems. According to the report of Alabama News Portal, the eclipse can be experienced in the states where the eclipse will occur. “Infrastructure Stress.”» By the crowd of people present.

Thus, it is believed that “mobile cellular networks may be overloaded” due to congestion on April 8, but also in the days before that. For all these reasons, it is advisable to go with a charged smartphone and carry a charger. It has also been warned that there may be communication difficulties And connection at some point.

No less curious is the recommendation that they should not be used depending on which car, e.g. electric vehicles Which cannot be operated for more than 10 hours without charging. Some local officials have said, “Those who are stranded will be evacuated with the help of special trailers”. On similar lines, the New York State Police is coordinating with other police, emergency and transportation forces to avoid impacts.

The United States still remembers what happened with the solar eclipse in 2017 which had problems due to crowding. So, already preventing the ‘boom’ of users in some areas, telephone companies They strengthened their network with portable towersamong other services, but that didn’t stop changes from happening.