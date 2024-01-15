Inadequate growth in women leadership in the medical field

There has been a slight improvement in the healthcare sector and scientific-professional representation of women in leadership positions in Spanish medicine, however, their representation is still low in relation to the proportion of women included in the medical group who can choose such leadership positions. . , This is reflected in the first comparative analysis of the observatory ‘Women (women) in the medical field in Spain’, promoted by the foundation of the Federation of Spanish Medical Scientific Associations (FACME), On the occasion of the updating of the indicators with data for 2022 and on the occasion of Women’s Day, WOMEDS has prepared three comparative graphs that show the evolution of the representation of women in leadership positions corresponding to three sectors of the medical profession: health care, scientific- Professional representation and academic career.

growth in scientific societies

The largest increase in women’s representation in leadership positions in Spanish medicine has occurred in scientific-medical societies. In 2022, only twelve of the FACME SSCCs responding to the survey had female heads, although this number is higher than in previous years, with the best data showing only 7 women as heads of SSCCs in 2011.9. Pilar Garrido López, former president of FACME and another Pilar, points out, “These data show the vast scope for improvement and the need to continue work to look at the gender gap and the extreme slowness in reaching leadership positions in a feminist profession like medicine.” Let’s shed light on.” Among the promoters of the WOMEDS project.

In the public care sector, in those autonomous communities (CCAAs) that have provided their data, there has been a slight improvement in the proportion of female heads of service, where Women increased from 29 percent to 33 percent in overall representation, although with notable differences according to the autonomous communities (26 percent from Galicia; 42 percent from Castilla y León)., In the areas that have provided their data, 57.46 percent of doctors working in public health centers are women.

bullish trend

This slight upward trend, but with room for improvement, is also seen in the women ratio (WR). This indicator adjusts the ratio of women in leadership positions to the ratio of women in the group under study, with values ​​less than 1 indicative of a gender gap. Specific, When analyzing service headquarters in the public sector, the WR for the whole of Spain is 0.58 percent, an increase of 0.08 points compared to the previous average and between 0.43 in Galicia and 0.77 in Castilla y León.,

In the field of academic careers, the gender gap is found in permanent teaching positions, not temporary teaching positions, where the percentage of women is the same as that of men., There have been positive and negative variations in the different types of stable appointments to teaching leadership positions. On the one hand, there has been a slight increase in linked female professors (10.4 percent compared to 9.6 percent in 2021) and linked full professors (22.1 percent compared to 19.2 percent in 2021).

On the other hand, The percentage of female deans in medical schools has declined, (23.9 percent vs. 27.3 percent in 2021). It is worth remembering that in 2021 there were 44 medical faculties in Spain and in 2022 this increased to 46. WOMEDS has managed to collect information from 39 of them for 2021 and 43 for 2022. The WOMEDS Observatory incorporates data on women’s leadership in medicine from public sources of information and in collaboration with institutions and organizations that provide their information to the project.,

