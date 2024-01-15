Information about the regulated family basket for February

In a recent statement, the Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Diaz Velazquez, announced a “more favorable” situation for the distribution of most products in the regulated family basket in the country, in line with February.

He highlighted that seven pounds of rice per person is guaranteed due to the extraction operations of two ships before the 20th.

However, Diaz Velazquez also pointed to persistent challenges in delivery cycles, such as delays in the timely availability of inventory and difficulties in transportation.

The minister explained to the Cuban News Agency (ACN) that, although the first five pounds of rice would arrive in portions to all the provinces, Camagüey and Las Tunas would have to wait for a third ship to unload the completed seven pounds.

The government of Vietnam donated rice, allowing free delivery of two pounds to Guantanamo, one to Artemisa and the other to Granma. Díaz Velázquez highlighted the availability of pea stocks, ensuring deliveries for January and February in many provinces, with the distribution of plants completed in February.

The minister announced the delivery of 20 ounces of beans corresponding to February and March, as well as the delivery of products such as oil, coffee, chicken (except in rural areas, distributed quarterly), compote and salt. As for sugar, it faces difficulties and its distribution will depend on the sugar mills during the harvest, while its transportation to Havana and other areas is organized and guaranteed.

Díaz Velázquez also explained that cleanup will be completed and food modules will be delivered to vulnerable people, pregnant women and underweight children.



