Information note from Banco Metropolitano on cash withdrawals

The Metropolitan Bank of Havana has published information of interest on cash withdrawals.



In their message, they indicate: “Banco Metropolitano, with the aim of facilitating the availability of cash to customers and the general population, offers the service from 8:30 am on Sundays in selected branches in all municipalities of the capital. ” 3:30 pm.”

This is the Caja Extra service, which allows you to withdraw up to five thousand Cuban pesos in daily operations in commercial entities through the use of the ENZONA or TransferMovil platforms. Obviously, everything will depend on the availability of cash in banks.

Do you know how to withdraw cash through the Caja Extra service from an establishment using Enzona? The Central Bank of Cuba states:

Steps for customer:

– Access the Enzona application.

– Select cash withdrawal option.

– Scan the QR code on the unit.

– Define the quantity to be extracted.

– Confirm the mobile phone (it can be yours or someone else’s).

– Enter Enzona Payment Password

– Show the operation number to the clerk.

Steps for Dependent:

– Check the authenticity of the transaction: establishment, date and time, which appears on the virtual payment receipt shown by the customer.

– Check that the amount transferred matches the amount of cash to be delivered.

– Record customer’s personal data, date, amount withdrawn and transaction number.

Below are the Banco Metropolitano branches that will offer Caja Extra this March 3, 2024:



