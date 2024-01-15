Inter Miami balances its accounts

Gradually, Inter Miami is equalizing its accounts, The ‘Herons’ started the summer market with the need to get rid of several contracts that could hinder their options for new appointments, as later happened with the signing of Federico Redondo. Christian HendersonThe club’s sporting director, after releasing several players who were important a few seasons ago, and locking down guaranteed reinforcements, has managed to balance the institution’s accounts in record time.

Today, Inter Miami can be considered the most complete team in the entire United States., The ‘Herons’ have two dream signings after signing players with potential Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets or Jordi Alba And like other people in this window Luis Suarez, Gressel or Federico Redondo, With all its stars, the direction of the game has been very clear, the project should also be supported by other young promises such as Diego Gomez, ‘Fecu’ Farias, ‘Toto’ Aviles or Benza Cremaschi, However, signing over a dozen players in two windows left the ‘Herons’ in a difficult position, and had to sell this summer in order to enter MLS Fair Play.

Jean Mota, one of the pillars of Florida’s praetorian old guard, has been the last player to say goodbye to MLS, The midfielder was announced as a new signing for Brazilian club Vitória after two seasons wearing the pink jersey. ,This transfer gives us flexibility “We are continuing to build our squad with the aim of competing for titles this season,” Henderson told club media.

Along with the Brazilian, DeAndre Yedlin also had to say a sad goodbye, Full-back ‘Tata’ was one of the untouchables for Martino and one of the most important right-backs in MLS. ,DeAndre has been a leader for us on and off the field and we are very grateful for everything he has done for Inter Miami.Henderson said after walking out. Yedlin’s departure is even more significant than Motta’s, with Cincinnati leaving nearly $200,000 in 2024 general allocation funds in the club’s coffers.