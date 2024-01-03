Interactive map that will allow you to explore the universe with the Hubble Space Telescope – Teach Me About Science

Explore the night sky with one of the most famous telescopes in history; Hubble Space Telescope. We tell you how you can achieve it!

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, has made available to you an interactive map of space, where you can see more detailed images of stars, galaxies, nebulae, and exoplanets.

If you are a lover of the universe and astronomy, this note will be of great importance to you, you can see the unique images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope at no cost and from the comfort of your home, all you have to do is enter the NASA platform. Enter.

It is true that the universe is infinite, without any limits, and there are still many things out there that we are completely unaware of. Scientists have done unimaginable work to provide us information about what the environment is like in space.

Images of the planets in the solar system, how they were formed, what their distance is from our planet, what the Moon is like, among other things that seemed impossible to know years ago.

According to the European Space Agency, the universe is everything we can touch, feel, feel, measure or detect. This includes living things, planets, stars, galaxies, dust clouds, light, and even time.

Would you like to see more detailed images of stars, galaxies, nebulae and exoplanets that you have never seen before? This is a great opportunity! Dive deeper into a part of the universe with this interactive map made available to you by NASA, remember that it is completely free.

skymap The map that will allow you to learn more about outer space

If you are interested and want to access this map, you just have to click here and it will automatically redirect you to the page with the interactive map.

Once you are inside, a series of names will appear at the bottom right, next to the map, where you will find the symbols and their meanings for a clearer image. A ‘magnifying glass’ will also appear as a search option, there you can select the cosmic object you want to view.

Beware of clicks! To be able to see the object more closely you have to click on the point, if you click on other sides of the map it will take you to another astronomical object which is probably not the one you are looking for.

If you want to navigate more, you can simply click on the place on the map where there is no point and drag.

We know you love astronomy, that’s why we brought you this interactive map right on your screen.

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about the universe, remember it’s completely free! And, above all, safe because it is a NASA-launched instrument.