InterMiami Leo Messi and company have new reinforcements requested by Tata Martino

When Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami With the 2024 preseason off to the best start in MLS, some reinforcements continue to arrive at the club. In the absence of official confirmation, Journalist César Luis Merlo announces who the new signing is.

This is Nicolas Freire, who will soon join the team to strengthen the defensive area. The defender is another option for ‘Tata’ Martino and He joins Luis Suarez and midfielder Julian Gressel.

“Nicolas Freire is a new reinforcement for Inter Miami. He resigned in Greece and He arrives on loan from Pumas for one year. This was a clear request from Tata Martino” said the quoted journalist, who is an expert in transfers.







Nicolas Freire will be the new signing for Inter Miami

Nicolas Freire debuted for Argentinos Juniors of the Argentine League in the 2012/13 season and, after playing for teams in Uruguay, the Netherlands, Brazil and Ecuador, he came to the Liga MX in 2019 to play for Pumas.

Argentina was in Olympiacos FC Since July last year and now he will get the opportunity to join the star-studded Florida team. As it turned out, all that was missing was a medical examination and a contract signature.

With the aim of strengthening the team for the new season in the American League, Freire would have been asked by Martino to strengthen the defense.

Nicolas Freire played for the Pumas. archive

Inter Miami continues to strengthen the team

Weeks ago, the Florida team stopped arriving Julian GresselJoe already knows what it’s like to play in MLS because years ago he played for Atlanta United, where he won the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award in 2017 and matched up with Gerardo Martino and DC United.

The reinforcements are arriving as Inter faces the 2024 preseason, on a tour that will have many games ahead with a focus on optimal preparation.

Meanwhile, CSO and Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson explained: “Julian is an established player with a successful career in the league Who has proven his worth at every stage of his MLS career.”





The two celebrities of the Florida team once again shared a new training session together.

And there is no doubt that the biggest signing for this year is Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker will once again play not only with his friend Messi but also with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with whom he shared the team at Barcelona years ago.

In any case, ‘Tata’ Martino recently clarified that he will not abuse his stars’ physique at the expense of ‘selling tickets’. “If the fans know that for various reasons Leo (Messi) or Busi (Sergio Busquets) or Jordi (Alba) will not be there, but We will have a very competitive team, this is an important message“According to evidence published by the Miami Herald, he said.