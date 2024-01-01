A true celebrity meeting place, where it’s good to see and be seen, the front row at NBA games is often an opportunity to display a “cool” image, all casual but always very stylish. This Monday, January 15, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber met their two friends, Sarah Staudinger and Lauren Perez, on the floor of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to attend the meeting between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Thunders.’ oklahoma. Both the girls were seen wearing black leather clothes, Kylie Jenner’s sister was wearing brown glasses on her nose and singer Justin Bieber’s wife was wearing a hat on her head. Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend wore a beige tank top and a pair of printed loafers under her black coat. As an accessory, the American model chose a shiny mug covered in crystal with the name of her tequila brand, 818, engraved on it.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in matching leather in the front row of an NBA game.© Getty Images

As for the Rodeo founder, she wore light jeans and a mouse gray top to match her headgear. A pair of black pumps completed her outfit. This is not the first time that both the stars have been seen in leather attire. During a previous girls’ outing, she celebrated the release of Kylie Jenner’s new clothing line by wearing a 100% leather outfit.

basketball fans and not only

It’s not uncommon to see Kendall Jenner in the front row at basketball games. For a while, she even came out to support her ex-boyfriends, all basketball players. After letting a handful of elite basketball players, like Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and most recently, Devin Booker, Suns star Kendall Jenner, newlywed, fall prey to her charms, will she be looking for true love again?