InterMiami Leo Messi’s unforgettable reaction in the tunnel after hearing his name echoing throughout the stadium

As Inter Miami faces its 2024 preseason, the club shares A video of tunnel intimacy In preview of the match against guard, Which was the first friendly tour of the tour being conducted in different parts of the world for the set-up. And this is how Lionel Messi reacted.

The match was last Friday and as a visitor to the Cuscatlán stadium of the Central American country they were tied 0-0, although in the last few hours David Beckham’s franchise had released an unforgettable video.

That match was highly anticipated as it was Luis Suárez’s debut with the Florida team. Reunited on the field with his close friend Messi and his former Barcelona teammates, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.





read this also

Victor Hugo Alvarado

Leo Messi’s reaction in the tunnel upon hearing his name

In a video of more than a minute shared by Inter Miami, you can see how the team was preparing to take the field. And one of them who appears at the scene World Champion, who was surprised by the situation he was experiencing.









Video





The club published a video of how the first friendly was previewed.





Messi opened his eyes in surprise and his surprise was at how the fans were celebrating just seconds before the players jumped onto the field of play. Play the first game of 2024, In addition, with the particularity of having the Uruguayan at his side, who is starting a new path after leaving Grêmio.

In the end the game ended without a goal and four Galacticos added minutes as starters. And later they were also changed.

The biggest loss that Gerardo Martino suffered was Facundo Farias, the Argentinian attacker who is Messi’s preferred replacement. The club issued a statement confirming this Injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the left leg

“Farias suffered an injury to his left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against the El Salvador team at Cuscatlán Stadium on Friday, January 19. The Argentine player will undergo surgery at Baptist Health in the coming weeks and “He is expected to be out for the remainder of the season,” the statement said.





read this also

martin maina

Inter Miami will face Dallas in its second friendly match.

The second game of Leo Messi’s Inter Miami will be against Dallas this Monday, January 22 As a visitor 6:00 pm (ET USA), 5:00 pm (CDMX).

The team announced the call-ups and Messi, Suarez, Alba and Busquets appeared again, so hopefully they will be able to add minutes again.

These are the Inter Miami teams playing against Dallas on Monday, January 22, 2024:

Goalkeeper:

drake callender

CJ Dos Santos

cole jensen

guard:

Jordi Alba

noah allen

Tomas Aviles

israel sailor

sergey krivtsov

Christopher McVay

ryan sailor

deandre yedlin

Midfielder:

sergio busquets

Benjamin Cremaschi

gregory

Julian Gressel

david ruiz

nicholas stefanelli

Lawson Sunderland

robert taylor

Fronts:

Leonardo Campana

Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez