One of the most popular Samsung Galaxy A receives a new security update

January security update now reaching Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in Turkey with firmware version A736BXXS6DXA1

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in its three available colors

After celebrating its first Galaxy Unpacked of the year, an event in which the new Galaxy S24 was released, Samsung continues to update its best mobile phones, Both high-end and mid-rangeWith the latest Android security patches, This corresponds to the month of January 2024,

Good proof of this is that, as Sammobile Media has confirmed to us, the Korean giant has started deploying the January 2024 Android update. The European version of the Galaxy A, its most popular in recent yearsSamsung Galaxy A73 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G updated with January security patch in Europe

Samsung has started January Android update released on Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in Turkey And hopefully this new software will expand to models in the rest of the world over the next few weeks,

This new security update is coming to the Galaxy A73 5G in Turkey Firmware Version A736BXXS6DXA1has a download size of less than 500 MB and includes the January 2024 security patch, as it might not otherwise. Fixes more than seven dozen vulnerabilities related to privacy and securityFixes a good number of common bugs found in previous versions of One UI and improves device performance and stability.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G hits the market With Android 12 in early 2022At the end of the same year it received Android 13 with One UI 5 and just a few months ago it was updated to Android 14 with One UI 6.

Once this security update rolls out for the Galaxy A73 5G across Europe, you will be able to apply it on your Samsung smartphone by accessing the dashboard. Adjustment of the same, entering the section software update and click the button Download and install,

