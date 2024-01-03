Internal medicine, a specialty that is always at the forefront

The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) has launched the “Always at the Forefront” campaign, which aims to promote the first anniversary of this specialty which is celebrated today, February 8.

It is an anniversary that this specialty will hold every 8 February from this year, a date that coincides with the founding of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine in 1952 and whose motto this year, 2024, is ‘Always to the Vanguard’ . ,

To launch the first Internal Medicine Day, various activities have been launched aimed at the internal medicine services of the hospitals of the National Health System, specialists and the citizens themselves.

Additionally, SEMI has also proposed a social media campaign to encourage internal medicine specialists to show pride in being a trainee. You can share photos with hashtags #InternistPride And #InternalMedicineDay2024.

The purpose of this commemoration is to promote knowledge about specialtyAs a transversal specialist with a broad vision, making visible the work of the internist in its many aspects and areas, and generally increasing knowledge about its important function within the SNS among citizens.

The main objective of this year’s campaign is to promote this day, its establishment and celebration, and to make its commemoration visible.

What is internal medicine and what does it involve?

Internal medicine is a scientific discipline that builds and promotes medical knowledge, methods, and clinical skills, but also analyzes and manages the findings of other medical specialties.

Furthermore, internal medicine has occupied a central place in the development of various medical specialties, which are developing at the pace of innovations, and becoming independent.

In this sense, internal medicine is a specialty that represents comprehensive care of patients because it specializes in Assessment, diagnosis and management of common medical problems, atypical presentations, multiple complications, complex complications and systemic diseases and, in addition, have Ability to treat patients with medical emergencies Not selected yet.

Work in the specialty of internal medicine

According to the latest available data, during 2022, the number of discharge from hospital Of the total 4,771,265 in the entire national health system, 1,265,239 were managed by internal medicine, indicating the importance of this medical specialty.

“The care that internists provide is good and safe for patients,” defends Dr. Juana Carretero, president of SEMI.

Furthermore, the expert defends that being a trainee, It means always being at the forefront And it allows you to train in many areas of interest and knowledge such as heart failure, new care models, taking patient care to the patient’s home, taking care of other patients who are not treated on other floors. Internists are hospital doctors. We are like the central services of the hospital.

On the other hand, she says: “I am absolutely convinced that we can create a better profession. Caring for internal medicine patients means caring for them in a comprehensive way, or in a way broken down into organs, devices, systems. ”

Member of the current Permanent Commission of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI). From left to right: Dr. Montserrat Chimeno (First Vice President), Dr. Manuel Méndez (Secretary General), Dr. Juana Carretero (President of SEMI), Dr. Mayte Herranz (Adviser to the President), Dr. José Manuel Porcel (Second Vice President). and Dr. Pablo Pérez (Treasurer of SEMI)/Courtesy Photo

a feature with the future

Dr. Monserrat Chimeno, first vice president of SEMI, defends that at present internal medicine is a Fundamental specificity in the health system.

“We not only take care of hospitalized patients, but thanks to our flexibility we know how to adapt to new times and adopt alternatives to traditional hospitalization,” he explains.

Furthermore, the Vice President says: “We have trained ourselves in the management of new technologies and new diagnostic technologies and we are prepared to deal with new potential pandemics and lead what is now called a long-term pandemic. “