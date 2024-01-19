“Internal Medicine Protocol. Hospitalized Patient” – Interview

Thanks to Interpharm Laboratories, IntraMed is pleased to provide you with this medical book in electronic form. Similarly, we share some questions specifically asked by one of its authors: Dr. Victor Lanchi Zuniga.

“We learned what double effort and sacrifice means. And most of all, we understood that it is possible to overcome obstacles, that projects can be restructured, that there are people who need us. And from that need the idea of ​​this book was born. To know that sometimes there are a lot of questions and few answers, to understand that there is a desire for improvement beyond circumstances, that after crisis comes improvement.”the book expresses “Internal Medicine Protocol. Hospitalized patient”written by Dr. Victor Lanchi Zuniga And this Dr. Karen Pamela Sarango GonzalezIn his presentation lesson.

A material published in 2023 – aimed at general practitioners, residents and medical students – which was born, as Lanchi noted, with the intention of “To capture in one book what is most seen in the hospital”, since there is a lot of bibliography. ,Despite being another book, it is written in a way that makes it easy to read and understand.Add.

Again, the aim is to make it a useful tool in the process of teaching and addressing the various diseases that are part of the reality of trainees and that are subject to hospitalization.

Apart from presenting the book in PDF, intramed had a special conversation with Dr. lunchy zuniga About the common path between the content of the book and the aspects that participate in his daily practice as a trainee.





Victor Lanchi Zuniga He is a general practitioner at the University of Cuenca, an internist at the University of Cuenca, a Master in Endocrinology at the University of Alcalá; Master in Nutrition at the University of Guayaquil; and a Diploma in HIV-AIDS from the University of Guayaquil.

Likewise, he has a Diploma in University Teaching at UTPL and a Diploma in Teaching at the Technical University of Machala; Has training in diabetes (Fudin); And Teofilo Dávila is an attending physician at the General Hospital.

What changes have occurred in the epidemiology of hospitalized patients in recent years?







Disability, anxiety, and loneliness – regardless of the reason you are hospitalized – are among the illnesses that lead to hospitalization. Even more so because of what happened due to COVID-19.

What basic competencies does a trainee need for his/her practice?







Understand the patient, make necessary contacts, analyze symptoms and signs, request tests and work as a team to choose the best treatment.

What are the greatest difficulties in managing hospitalized patients?







Beyond seriousness, there is a shortage of medicine and diagnostic tools in public hospitals. Also important is the importance of bed rest and avoiding complications of anxiety and the lack of personnel.

What is the value of standardized protocols and what is the value of individual clinical judgment located in each case?







Protocols are pathways that can be used to facilitate diagnosis or treatment. This will improve clinical judgment regarding the patient’s pathology.