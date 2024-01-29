Internet users suspect Brad Pitt of having cosmetic surgery

If we often talk about cosmetic surgeries among women in Hollywood, the most recent rumor is that of none other than Brad Pitt who, according to social networks, may have undergone a surgery. new look,

It’s like whoever starred in the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – a film in which his fifty-something character suddenly appears rejuvenated – having found a fountain of youth to rediscover his past years.

Rumors are fueled in England by DR Facial aesthetics expert Jonny Betteridge, who posted a video on TikTok in which he attempts to demonstrate the movie star’s tell-tale signs. Se7en, fight Club And Mr and Mrs Smith It has really gone under the knife.

To support his hypotheses, Dr. Betteridge compared photos taken during the Oscars ceremony in 2020 with other photos from last July, when the 60-year-old actor was present at the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London.

“That was four years ago in 2020 and you can see he is showing the normal signs of ageing. Deep settled lines, loss of volume between the eyes and face and some sagging skin on the lower face,” says the doctor.



getty images

“His transformation was seen only at Wimbledon last year. Look at the change in his face and how much younger he looks when you see him in profile. He added, “You can see that the change in contour of the lower part of the face is really impressive and you can tell by looking at that scar that it’s related to the lifting.” He further said that Brad Pitt’s lifting was successful. ,



wireimage

According to the information given by daily Mail, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband reportedly had an operation that could have cost more than 100,000 British pounds, or about 171,000 Canadian dollars. It is specified that this type of intervention requires two to three months of recovery.

Of course, Brad Pitt has never confirmed about lifting weights.

