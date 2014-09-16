The Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms with veteran Danny Coulombe.

2023 season of baltimore orioles, was the consolidation of a project that prioritized youth content and bore fruit. The Maryland team went from 83 wins last season to 101 in 2022, which is enough to win. American League East Division ahead of a surprise tampa bay rays and other historical such as new York Yankees And Boston Red Sox.

But the group in which many young people had a leading role were beginning to become personalities from within Major League Baseball (MLB)had experienced pieces that also contributed to the good performance baltimore orioles, one of them was a left handed pitcher danny coulombeWho reached an agreement with the franchise this Monday, January 29, to avoid arbitration.

According to the information released by the journalist Roch Kubatkoagreement between coulombe And Orioles This is for one year, with an option to extend it for another year till 2025. baltimore They initially offered him $2.2 million, but the two agreed on $2.4 million, which was all the pitcher was asking for.

At the age of 34, the left-handed batsman is an important part of the team’s pitching staff. The reliever appeared in 61 games last season in which he worked 51.1 innings. He had a 2.81 ERA, with a 5–3 record, striking out 58 opponents and walking 12 times. Additionally, he allowed 16 earned runs and added two saves. After reaching all this baltimoreFrom minnesota twins In a change that was made a few days ago opening day.

The Baltimore Orioles are armored for the 2024 MLB campaign

This is the fifth player with baltimore orioles Avoid mediation this year. These include Cuba Zionel Perezgardener Austin Hayes first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and right jacob webb, Furthermore, he brought the stellar closer craig kimbrellnine times all Star For 13 million dollars.

since their debut big league On 16 September 2014, coulombe It has remained at the same level for a decade. He also wore the uniform of MLB Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics And Minnesota Twins. He has accumulated 255 appearances with a 61% winning percentage (14–9), an ERA of 3.69, and 237 strikeouts in 244.0 innings.

We will have to see whether baltimore Can repeat what was done in 2023 and win the American League’s always competitive East Division again.