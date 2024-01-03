‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2 Coming to AMC in May

Jacob Anderson plays Lestat in “Interview with the Vampire”. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

february. 7 (UPI)– Interview with the Vampire Will return for a second season in May.

AMC shared the premiere date, May 12, and a teaser trailer for Season 2 of the dark fantasy series at the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday.

Interview with the Vampire It is based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name. The show begins in 2022 when vampire Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson) describes his life in New Orleans in the early 20th century in an interview with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Sam Reed, Asad Zaman and Delaney Helms also star. David Costabile will join the cast in Season 2 as Leonard, a veteran TV personality who clashes with Molloy.

The new season will see Lewis (Anderson) recounting his adventures in Europe, including his quest to find Old World vampires and the Théâtre des Vampires in Paris.

Alexandra Daddario attends the Academy Museum Gala in 2022. File photo by Mike Golding/UPI

AMC also announced this mayfair witchesA series based on rice life of the mayfair witches The book trilogy has begun production on an eight-episode second season in New Orleans.

mayfair witches Centers on Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heiress to a family of powerful witches. The character must fight the demon Lasher (Jack Huston), a presence that has haunted his family for generations.

Alyssa Jirels will join the cast of season 2 as a series regular, with Ted Levin appearing as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch as a guest star. Jirrells will play Moira Mayfair, Rowan’s cousin and a mind reader, Levin will play Julian Mayfair, Cortland’s (Harry Hamlin) father, and Birch Gifford will play Mayfair, “a tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian.”

Additionally, AMC said it was developing a potential third series based on Talamasca, a secret society featured in several of Rice’s novels. The show is written and executive produced by John Lee Hancock.

“The beloved world created by Anne Rice continues to be a vast and exciting source of story and character for us to explore, develop and bring to life on screen,” said Dan McDermott, AMC president of entertainment.