That signing will arrive at Inter Miami for eight million

After earning an Olympic ticket with the Argentina Under-23 team, the young midfielder federico redondoSon of former soccer player Fernando Redondo, may be close to joining Lionel Messi, To finalize your move inter miami United States of america. According to several Argentine media, negotiations between his current club, argentino juniors, And the team which has David Beckham as operations director as well as owner is so advanced that Fernando Redondo, son of the much-remembered former Tenerife, Real Madrid and Milan footballer Fernando Redondo, is planning to travel to play in MLS. Will be very close.

Before the start of the South American Pre-Olympics in Venezuela, which concluded this Sunday with the title of Paraguay and the Olympic tickets of Albirroja and Argentina, the president of Argentina Juniors, Cristian Malaspina, told DeSports Radio that it is “very difficult” for them. Was. The midfielder will have to return to Argentina after the tournament, as there were “significant surveys from outside”. talks were going on at that time MilanThe exact same team where his father ended his successful playing career 20 years ago. This Monday, Malaspina himself confirmed that “there was a formal offer from Inter Miami for Redondo”, so if it was close to what was requested by the entity, “it would be an important sale for the club and the player.”

“The opportunity to play with footballers like Leo Messi O Busquets, in addition to the fact that the United States will host the 2026 World Cup, has been decisive in Redondo’s decision,” say some sources. Furthermore, the signing is said to have been requested by Lionel Messi, as Redondo is also Argentinian and hopes to be included in the 2026 World Cup roster with the Albiceleste team. Redondo has been a key player in the pre-Olympics, with his team beating Brazil 1–0 on the last day, facilitating the title for Paraguay and canceling Olympic options for Verdemarela. However, he missed the final due to an accumulation of warnings.

The Albiceleste international, who turned 21 in January, trained in the youth ranks of Argentinos Juniors, where his father also left. With El Bicho he made his professional debut in July 2022 and his contract runs until December 31, 2024, but everything indicates that he will not finish it. Born in Madrid, he has played in all local tournaments and also played in seven of the eight Copa Libertadores matches his team played in 2023, when they lost in the round of 16 against Fluminense, the competition’s eventual champions.

