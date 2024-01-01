iPhone 14 Pro Max dives into the deep end with a huge offer

The most interesting offer in the market for iPhone 14 Pro Max, whose stock runs out in a few hours

iPhone 14 Pro Max is on sale at a significantly reduced price

After the official launch of iPhone 15 Pro Max, the demand for iPhone 14 Pro Max has skyrocketed. Its price has been reduced in many offers And the stock gets exhausted in less time than a cock crowing. Now the iPhone 14 Pro Max has returned to Amazon to destroy everything again.

In other words, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling like hotcakes, wow. It is one of the most coveted high-end smartphones in the market, Well, a market that is completely dominated by Apple. The company sold more high-end smartphones in 2023 than any other manufacturer and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a clear example of this.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max goes on sale for 1,469 euros And now its price has fallen extremely low by more than 400 euros. It is available on sale for approx. 1,030 euros On Amazon. We have attached a few models in case the unit runs out, which won’t happen for the first time…

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max worth it in 2024

It’s no surprise that Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the most popular smartphones in the industry currently. Is exceptional technical properties And with the arrival of iPhone 15 Pro Max, its price has dropped significantly.

The product is refurbished, fully functional and in good condition. Backed by Amazon Renewed 1 Year Warranty.

This is a refurbished iPhone, but in mint condition. Besides, Difficult to find the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in the desired configuration option Because the demand is very high. But you can also pick up this new iPhone 14 Pro Max on Amazon for 1,299 euros.

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max technical specifications

Some of the most interesting technical specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max are its 6.7-inch screen, its A16 Bionic processor or its 6 GB of RAM… Do you want to buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max? wait! First of all we recommend making sure you know all the details of this machine completely. See A table with all the technical specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max And other details related to your hardware.

iPhone 14 Pro Max DIMENSIONS 16.07 x 7.86 x 0.78 cm weight 255 grams Screen 6.7-inch Retina XDR OLED resolution and density 2,778 x 1,284 pixels, 458 dpi processor A16 Bionic to hit 6 GB os ios 16 storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB camera Triple Camera (48+12+12 MP) Battery 4,323 mAh, 1 hour more than iPhone 13 Pro Max colour’s Green, Dark Purple, Silver, Gold and Space Black Other Dual SIM, Face ID, IP68 water resistance 30 minutes at 6 meters, MagSafe, Ceramic Shield Face value 1,469 euros

