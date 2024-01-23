Iran executes another prisoner for alleged crimes committed during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini

Mohammed Ghobadlou (Amnesty International)

He Iranian regime killed This Tuesday a prisoner sentenced to death For him Alleged murder of a police officer during Protest The country was shaken by the death of mahsa aminiDue to which the number of hanged protesters has increased to eight.

death penalty for Mohammad Ghobadlu “It was executed this morning after 487 days of judicial procedures,” the agency said. MizanRelated to Iranian Judiciary.

Mizan explained that Ghobadlu A car ran over a group of police officers in September 2022Due to which one of them died and five others were injured Parandsatellite city tehranDuring protests sparked by Amini’s death in 2022.

Ghobadlu, 23, was sentenced to two deaths “Corruption on Earth” in late 2023, but the Supreme Court stayed the sentence and in February ordered a review of the case to study the prisoner’s mental health.

Mizan said this Tuesday that the courts had rejected the idea that the hanged man was suffering from mental problems.

state agency iRNA This Tuesday they published a video with Ghobadlou’s alleged public confession, in which he claimed that he had run over police officers.

international amnesty (AI) said that the young man was suffering from “Chronic Mental Disability” and told that he was convicted “A farce of a trial, marked by confessions obtained through torture”,

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Narges Mohammadi Ghobadlu’s execution was condemned in a message posted on social media.

“The hanging of Mohammad Ghobadlu is a deliberate act of murder and crime” said Mohammadi, who is serving a multiple prison sentence in Tehran’s Evin prison.

Amnesty International condemned that the youth suffered from “long-term mental disability” and was convicted in “a farce of a trial marked by confessions obtained through torture” (Instagram)

With the execution of Ghobdlou they are already The eight people who were hanged For alleged crimes related to the protests sparked by Amini’s death, one of them was in public.

There were strong protests for months after Amini’s death. end of islamic republic And they disappeared only after the repression 500 people were killed and at least 22,000 were arrested.,

Iran is World’s leading country in implementing death penaltywith 576 According to Amnesty International, there were 222 executions, a sharp increase from 314 the previous year.

Human rights groups have reported up to 800 executions in the country in 2023, the majority for crimes related to drug trafficking and possession.

(with information from EFE)