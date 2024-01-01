Emily Blunt and more stars who are officially Oscar nominees for the first time

emily blunt, an Oscar nominee? Now He It is unprecedented.

The 2024 Oscar nominations were revealed during January. 23 events hosted zazie beetz And jack quaid-And many veteran actors nodded for the first time. Chief among them? Emily, who is in the running for Best Supporting Actress for her performance Oppenheimer. And she’s not the only first-timer in this category holdover, Da’Vine Joy RandolphWhich took the season awards by storm and also earned recognition.

He is joined in this category by fellow first-time nominees Danielle Brooks ,purple colour) And America Ferrera ,barbie) More jodie foster ,Nyad), (See the full list of nominees here.)

During this, Lily Gladstone will continue His The gala awards ceremony took place on March 10, where she received the Best Actress award. flower killer moon, he is against annette bening ,Nyad, Sandra Huller ,anatomy of fall) And carey mulligan ,artist) And Emma Stone ,poor things,

Moray, Emily’s onscreen husband cillian murphywho plays the titular physicist oppenheimer, also earned his first Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category. Stacked category also includes first-time nominee jeffrey wright And colman domingo More Paul Giamatti And Bradley Cooper,