Colombia

After announcing and revealing his new single “J Christ” on Friday artwork which represents his crucifixion, lil nas Claims he plans to go to college and study religion.

He said, “I know Twitter hates me right now, but I want you all to know that I am literally going to college for Bible study.” Posted on, formerly Twitter, on January 9. “Not everything is a troll! Anyway I’m a student again! Let’s go.”

That post was accompanied by an “acceptance letter” from Liberty University addressed to Montero Hill, the rapper’s birth name. It said, “Congratulations! You have been officially accepted to Liberty University for the Fall 2024 semester with a dual concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies.

But as many people have pointed out, the letter is signed by the “President” of the university, jerry falwell, Falwell actually died in 2007; He is a former president of the university. The current president is Dondi E. Costin, So, it takes everything Is A troll after all.

Speaking of trolling, the rapper has now posted a TikTok in which he appears dressed in Bible-era clothing, drinking an entire tray of tiny cups of sacramental wine and eating an entire tray of what Catholics call “the host.” What is visible: Sacramental bread is used. During Holy Communion.

He reposted the TikTok caption It’s, “Are you all really pretending you don’t want to do this shit as kids?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.