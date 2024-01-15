Is the $10 price coming this cycle?

important point: Cardano (ADA) could reach $10 in this super cycle, replicating its previous historical bullish cycle.

The cryptocurrency has seen a notable increase of 47.5% month-on-month, with intense network activity supporting the bullish trend.

Experts expect a parabolic move for ADA after breaking out of a key technical formation, which points towards an elevated price range.

Cardano price could enter decisive phase to reach “USD 10 per ADA” In this great cycle. As positive public sentiment surrounds the cryptocurrency market after Bitcoin surpassed its all-time high price of $69,000, Cardano (ADA) is looking to ride this wave by mimicking its latest bullish rally.

On reach $10 price level,

“Cardano appears to be mirroring its previous bullish cycle. If this pattern continues, we could see a brief correction before ADA reaches $10.” martinez.

Cardano reached $3,200 during the last cycle after surging by more than 3%. So, if the ADA follows these steps, Martínez believes that Price range of 10 USD will be within reachThe eighth-largest cryptocurrency would have surged by more than 2,000%.

As Cardano broke out of a cup and handle structure that became evident in June 2022, ADA will likely surpass the $3 price level in this cycle,

Cardano has seen an increase in network activity

According to CoinGecko data, Cardano has already hit a record 47.5% monthly increaseAnd increasing network activity has played a significant role in this bullish trend.

Notably, ADA has shown strong network connectivity and increased investor interest Increasing transaction volume and daily active addresses.

According to CoinGecko, Cardano was around the $0.7 level at press time.

Prominent cryptocurrency analyst Dan Garmabadello recently echoed Martinez’s comments, noting that Cardano was pointing to a parabolic motion Since it broke a vital structure.