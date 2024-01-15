APEC clarifies Derkote’s intervention against Iranian citizen. National Police Iranian APEC | , Lemon

Last Thursday, March 7, agents of the Anti-Terrorism Directorate (diracote) The National Police captured an Iranian citizen and a compatriot who were going to carry out a terrorist attack against the summit meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC,

In relation to the failed attack the organization of the APEC 2024 Forum released a statement regarding the events surrounding the police intervention. “It is necessary to clarify that this fact has no relation or relation to the development of the meetings taking place within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which will be chaired by Peru in 2024.”

The organization explained, “The Peruvian National Police’s prompt and timely action (…) is due to an investigation that prevented an attack on a foreign businessman.”

In this sense, the organization of the APEC 2024 Forum indicated that they are working in a clear way with the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to guarantee the development of the next Forum meetings, where Peru has the status of host country. ,

As is recalled, on March 7, Dircot personnel captured Majid Azizi, a native of Iran, after he withdrew money from the Interbank Bank, located in the Plaza de Armas in the center of Lima.

According to police information, Irani had two Peruvian nationals as associates, Walter Fernandez Fukunoto and Felipe Trucios Leon. The latter has not been found to exist.

take care

– Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum It is composed of 21 member countries representing 54% of world GDP. Other countries participate, including the United States, China, Japan.

Recommended Videos

Diana Portal Deputy, Ombudsman Office for Women’s Rights