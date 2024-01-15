Is the wait over? Western Union hints at future of remittances to Cuba

Western Union finally announces date to resume remittances to Cuba. Get all the details here!

Western Union plans to reactivate money transfer service to Cuba on April 1, according to a customer service representative for the company. This news comes in a context where Cubans have been facing difficulties in obtaining international transfers since January.

A Western Union employee, identified only as Frank, said Marty NewsYes A deadline has already been established to resolve the situation and services are expected to be reactivated on the above date. However, it was recommended that users confirm the status of the service on the estimated restoration date.

Last February, newspaper 14:30 It was also reported that Western Union planned to resume remittances to Cuba by April 1. This information was confirmed after contacting various branches of the financial institution in the United States.

However, Brad Jones, the money transfer platform’s communications director, alleged that the April 1 date previously provided was “not correct.”

After apologizing for the confusion caused by incorrect information provided by the customer service department, Western Union released an official statement explaining that they were experiencing technical difficulties processing the transaction.

“The company is supporting its counterpart (Cuban financial company Orbit) to resume services between the two countries as soon as possible,” the text said.

Sending remittances from the United States to Cuba

What is certain is that the problems in Cuba have not been solved.

Western Union told one of our editors via its customer service on Facebook:

“Effective February 1, 2024, Western Union service to Cuba is temporarily suspended until further notice. We appreciate your understanding. We will provide additional updates as the situation improves. Sorry for the inconvenience. You may wish to consult another service provider.”

The Cuban company, which has authorization to process remittances from the Central Bank of Cuba and which works with Western Union, Orbit SA, has not published any information about difficulties on the island in depositing transfers from the United States. Is of. Other agencies that handle shipments from that country to Cuba and have been affected www.vacupa.com And www.cubamax.com,

The use of the methods has accelerated due to difficulties in sending money to Cuba through official channels. Zelle and Bizam,

In this system, senders in the United States transfer commission-free dollars through Zelle, while those in Spain use Bizum to send euros. The intermediaries that manage these transactions ensure that the money reaches its destination in Cuba, whether in Cuban pesos or foreign currency, to the indicated person.



