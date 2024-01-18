Israel and Hamas war: Attack against “a group of unarmed civilians” that killed 4 brothers in the West Bank, which they blamed on Israeli forces

caption,

The 4 brothers who died in the attack.

  • Author, lucy williamson
  • Role, BBC News correspondent, Al-Shuhada, West Bank

Israel was accused of attacking a group of Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank who, according to witnesses, had no ties to armed groups or posed any threat.

seven men, four of them brothersThey died after being hit by an Israeli airstrike on the morning of 7 January while they were gathering near a bonfire next to the road passing through the village of Al Shuhada, 10 kilometers from the city of Jenin.

The BBC spoke to relatives of those killed, witnesses who were in the area at the time and a paramedic at the scene.

All provided evidence that the men were not members of armed terrorist groups and that there were no clashes with Israeli forces at that time and place.

