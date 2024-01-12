Israel war – Hamas live: US and UK attack Houthi positions in Yemen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that “nobody will stop us” from destroying Hamas as the war between Israel and the terrorist group enters its 100th day.

Netanyahu suggested Israel would not comply with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where Israel is accused of genocide and could be ordered to stop its offensive.

“Nobody will stop us, not The Hague, not the axis of evil, not anyone else,” he stressed during a press conference this Saturday, referring to Iran and its affiliated groups throughout the Middle East.

Netanyahu said Thursday the genocide allegations made by South Africa were a “hypocritical attack”, adding that it was “at the behest of those who have come to commit another genocide against the Jews.”

“This is a moral low point in the history of nations,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister also claimed that several anti-Semitic items were found in Hamas tunnels in Gaza, including copies of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.” Additionally, Netanyahu said, “In a house in Gaza, they found a child’s tablet with a picture of Hitler as its screensaver.”

Netanyahu said that while anti-Semitism is the same, the Jewish people are different and will fight “to the end.”

‘We need to stop this’: Also during the press conference Netanyahu stressed that Israel cannot end the war until it closes the Philadelphia Corridor, a 14-kilometre strip of land which serves as the border between Egypt and Gaza. Such a move would give Israel complete control over Gaza.

Netanyahu said that keeping the border with Egypt out of Israel’s reach would jeopardize its war gains.

Netanyahu explained, “We will destroy Hamas, we will demilitarize Gaza and military equipment and other deadly weapons will continue to come through this southern opening, so of course we have to close it.”

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zaid said in an interview with Egyptian television channel Sada al-Balad on Saturday that Egypt maintains full control of its borders.

He added, “Egypt fully controls and controls its borders, and these issues are subject to legal and security agreements between the countries involved, so any negotiations on this matter are generally subject to scrutiny and reported.” The answer is given with posts.”