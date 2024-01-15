ISS Spain promotes the first decalogue on health welfare

The impact of the pandemic generated a new paradigm in health care centers and highlighted the important role of non-care services as a key element of health care reform. With the aim of providing solutions to new challenges of the health system, ISS SpainThe company, a leader in facility management and workplace, coined the concept Health well-being through a co-creation table in 2021 together with experts in the field,

Through a new co-creation table and more than 20 qualitative interviews with experts in the health care sector, such as medical experts and managers, communicators and patient associations, and after in-depth multidisciplinary analysis, the first health wellness decalogueWhich presents a roadmap that includes the main challenges the health system faces and short- and long-term actions that can be implemented from non-care services to promote health well-being and improve the system.

“With this initiative, we want to promote a new model where non-care services, such as cleaning, maintenance, logistics, design or waste management, become an important part of improving the health system,” said Jose, director of Enrique Aguilar said. The Health Division of ISS Spain, which has defended the need to move towards a culture of health services that focuses on humanization, personal care, needs and that contributes to the protection of the emotional health of health workers, patients and relatives.

The four pillars of achieving health wellness

The prepared document is based on Four fundamental pillars in which non-care services can play a fundamental role in contributing to health system transformation.

First of all, the expertise of teams and the training of non-care professionals come to the fore to achieve the integration of this group in health centers. “A plan is essential for non-care workers that helps them understand the importance of their work and what their contribution can be to the value chain. This will lead to greater integration of this group in health centers, resulting in greater efficiency and quality in health care and better well-being of patients and their families,” highlights José Enrique Aguilar, Director of the Health Division of ISS Spain.

Use and benefit of innovation and technology in non-care services is one of the proposed measures. Taking advantage of the opportunities they offer allows us to improve safety, quality control, optimize resources or efficiency of processes, create a more comfortable environment for health care professionals to do their work and improve the quality of life of patients. Will help in promoting.

In the healthcare sector, there is more and more discussion about the care of mental and emotional health, which is why the safety, physical and emotional health of professionals, patients and family members is one of the pillars that underpins this set of proposals. Let’s prepare the decalogue. In this sense, non-care services are essential to guarantee a healthy environment with air quality control systems, disinfected and sanitized surfaces and adequate maintenance of equipment and facilities. In short, it is about “making visible” those who are usually “invisible” in health care. Dr. Gabriel Heras, intensive care physician and president of the Humanizing Health Foundation, who “also highlights the importance of the emotional health of patients and their families, as well as all professionals in the health system, who face high-stress situations in their daily work, which can lead to exhaustion and emotional exhaustion Are.” Implementation of support programs and promotion of healthy work environment is essential to ensure the quality of care they provide.

The last of the pillars is committed to a new concept, design and management of places through humanization projects that help to create more pleasant environments that contribute to improving the efficiency and productivity of professionals and, at the same time, physical, Enhances mental and health. Patients becoming emotional. For example, the implementation of adapted relaxation areas for professionals, guaranteeing patient privacy during their stay or the creation of green spaces.

For Antonio Manfredi, patient activist and communications advisor of the Spanish Patient ForumAnd one of the collaborators in the preparation of this decalogue, “An empathetic health environment, which, under the principles of humanization, puts the needs of the patient and their families at the center, beyond the needs of care, can become a vital element” of the patient. “To speed up patients’ recovery and improve their experience during their hospital stay.”

The DECALOG defends the need to create multidisciplinary teams in the health care environment, which integrate non-care service workers, as well as promote good practice manuals on the implementation and control of health wellness in the health system.

This roadmap also points to the need to rethink the public procurement model towards a model based on purchasing for value, where a service is contracted according to the benefits it brings to the system, and the company is assessed through indicators. Remuneration is given. Which demonstrates the effectiveness and efficiency it brings to the health system.

