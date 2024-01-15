“It was physically tough”: Dune 2 in cinemas… back on set! – Cinema News

Director Denis Villeneuve and his three lead actors, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler, present us with “Dune 2”, a sequel that aims to be darker than the previous film.

We had to wait a little longer than expected, as the release was postponed by a few months due to the writers’ and actors’ strike, leaving no possibility of its glamorous cast assembling in the four corners of the world. But this time it’s there: the sequel to Dune is in our theaters. And it’s darker than the first part.

anti Hero

While Christopher Nolan has compared it to The Empire Strikes Back, it’s Attack of the Clones that comes to mind. Particularly for the trajectory of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), which is more reminiscent of Anakin Skywalker than Luke, and makes him an anti-hero, a rare figure in a blockbuster of this scale.

At our microphones, as part of their visit to Paris, Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve discussed this aspect of the feature film, which will be 2024’s first big movie, before telling us about the difficulties they faced filming in the sand. It is a cinematic event.

Austin Butler, From Elvis to Dune

A topic that Zendaya also addresses, returning to the role of Chani, with slightly more screen time than the first creation. While Austin Butler, newcomer to the science fiction saga inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s pre-Elvis and Frank Herbert novels, tells us how he transformed himself to become the impressionable and psychopathic Feyd-Routha, played by Sting in David Lynch’s 1984 took. film.

Comments collected by Maximilien Pierrette in Paris on February 13, 2024 – Editing: Alexandre Eyre