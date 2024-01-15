LeBron James is 9 points away from reaching 40,000 in his career

LeBron James is inching closer to achieving another milestone in his long career in the NBA and is now just 9 units away from reaching the 40,000 mark.

maximum figure of Los Angeles Lakers He got off to an impressive start, finishing the first half with 15 points.

In the second half, the forward scored 12, but got a chance to take the lead when the game went into overtime at the Crypto.com Arena. Finishing the night with 31.

This is not the first time Lebron James Establishes a personal brand as a competitor magiciansIn November 2017, ‘King’ had a total of 57 units, the second highest number of points What he has achieved in his career.

LeBron James reached the 40,000 career point mark during the Lakers-Wizards game. Photo: Getty

Lebron James took a significant step towards 40,000 points during Wednesday’s game against LA Clippers In which he finished with 34 points, 19 of which came in the final quarter, leading the yellow and purple to a 21-point comeback in a clash between the Los Angeles franchises.

This will take place during Saturday’s game against the defending champions, denver nuggets when of course Lebron James Reach and surpass the 40,000 units mark in the NBA.