“It’s going to be incredible”, Zoe Saldana hints at the arrival of Avatar 3, 4 and 5

avatar 2Topic water wayIt took almost 15 years to be released in cinemas! Who could have predicted, 2009During the release of the first composition produced by James Cameronthat we must wait till the end 2022 To know the rest of the adventures of sailor, And it’s not over.

Avatar has a busy schedule

The filmmaker also claimed that he was already planning to make a sequel. That is, Avatar 3, 4 and 5 are planned for 2025, 2029 and…2031 respectively! Ultimately if, in the meantime, the release date is not postponed, as was the case with the second opus, which took thirteen years to see the light of day. But, to be completely objective, the game was worthwhile because the result surpassed the first film and lived up to all expectations. Recently, Zoe Saldana, Neytiri’s interpreter in Avatar, teased, A little arrival of the next three parts ofAvatar, And the actress looks totally excited!

There’s some teasing here, do you want it?

,It’s going to be amazing!“, says Zoe Saldana in an interview collider, “Avatar 3 It’s going to be great! Then, with 4 And this 5, it’s about to get even crazier. It is certain. james (Cameron, editor’s note) Will deactivate your brain. this is their legacy (cinematic) When we thought it would happen titanic, But it turns out that it is ultimately Avatar.” The actress, who played Neytiri twice, said in the same interview: “Being a part of such innovative and creative work means that we too are partners in this legacy. I’m very excited about the idea of ​​getting back on track, we’re going back to coal next week. I can’t wait to see everyone again.” Of Molestation The entire language, along with its accompanying fragments.

James Cameron explains the origins of Avatar

For his part, James Cameron is never at a loss for words when it comes to revealing the entire creative processAvatar, “Lord of the RingsOf peter jacksonwas my model (to do Avatar),” the filmmaker revealed in another interview with Collider. ,It was a crazy bet in its time (To release such an ambitious trilogy in cinemas), I congratulate him., But he had the original books as reference points, especially to show the actors what they needed., Demiurge says he imagined Avatar As if books already exist as raw material. Thus, according to his statements, he may have written “all scenarios“So that the interpreter”see where their characters are“What else had to go?”it all meant,

james cameron vs studio

James Cameron is also never at a loss for words when it comes to discussing all the exchanges with the studio. One of the secrets of the rapidly growing Hollywood industry, which is still cautious when it comes to designing blockbuster films. ,when i handed in the scriptavatar 2The studio returned three pages of notes to me.”, James Cameron explains. “Then, when I gave them thatavatar 3, They only gave me one page. I think I’m improving. Finally, when I handed in the fourth film, I didn’t get a grade!According to the person concerned, it must be believed disneywho bought fox between the exits ofAvatar And avatar 2finally understood cameron method, However, we will have to be patient before we see what happens next.