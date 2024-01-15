Pablo Sandoval reveals details of signing with San Francisco

the return of pablo sandoval to an organization big league This was big news in recent weeks. third baseman returned san francisco giantsA group with which he knew how to shine and win three titles world Series Even between 2010 and 2014 most valuable Player In one of them.

but this signature minor league with the invitation of spring training This was successful in part due to the persistence of the 38-year-old Venezuelan player, who contacted his former team with the aim of returning to the baseball circuit. big league And will retire in the same style as his career demands.





In the midst of the start of preseason games, pablo sandoval to be provided Interview with NBC Sports BayFrom San Francisco, to talk about what the communication was like with the management of veteran To achieve this vision. Especially with the president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi.

You may be interested in: San Francisco Giants reveal reasons for signing Pablo Sandoval

Pablo Sandoval initiates contact with Giants board

“Yes, I was sending videos to Zaidi after returning from playing Baseball United League in Dubai. I sat with my son and he said, ‘Dad, you still bat, you can play for two more years,’ and we started training together and I started sending videos to Farhan. He said: ‘Do you think you’re serious or do you want to do the Segio Romo thing?“he commented sandovalIn reference to what was done by Mexican pitcher Sergio Romo, who returned veteran To participate in spring training in 2023.

Even “Kung Fu Panda” commented that there is a possibility that another franchise will give him a chance. But his goal was to return to the place where he had become a reference, forming a memorable team that gave emotions in October.

,I had a great conversation with him and he told me I could talk to the general manager of the Texas Rangers. But I made it clear to Farhan that I want to return to the Giants and not to other teams. If the Giants don’t give me a chance, then yes, I will go to other teams. But San Francisco was my priority” he commented.

His teammates also praise him. one of them is a gardener austin slater Who spoke about the commitment and leadership role demonstrated by the Puerto Cabello-born man.

,It’s been great, Pablo brings energy and the fans know it. I think what’s not talked about much is his work ethic. He is the first one to reach the dressing room every day. He is the first in batting practice and is a great example for the players.” Slater said.

We still have to wait and see pablo sandoval Will be able to find a place in the roster of san francisco giants For him opening day.