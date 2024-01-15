Shokz OpenRun, these are the highest-rated (and best-selling) bone conduction headphones on Amazon

Putting on headphones to listen to your favorite songs and make your training sessions more enjoyable is a joy for any athlete. The problem is that traditional headphones isolate the person from their surroundings, increasing the risk, which is not the case with headphones with bone conduction technology like the Shockz OpenRun.

Check out Shokz OpenRun on Amazon

The Shokz OpenRun is the best-selling and highest-rated bone conduction headphone on Amazon, and they have no shortage of reasons for that. The manufacturer Shokz specializes in the development of devices that use a technology that transmits sound by sending vibrations into the inner ear without the need to cover the ears, thus providing full awareness of the environment and comfortable and private listening. Allows.

Designed for outdoor use, these headphones have an IP67 protection rating that makes them completely resistant to sweat and water so you can perform intense workouts in the toughest conditions without fear of damaging them. On the other hand, they include a humidity detection sensor that guarantees their safe loading.

The most demanding athletes don’t have to worry about sound quality, as Shokz OpenRun features patented eighth-generation bone conduction technology, PremiumPitch 2.0+, which delivers clear sound, powerful volume and intense bass.

On the other hand, they offer 8 hours of battery life, with 10 minutes of quick charging using the magnetic cable to achieve a greater autonomy of 1.5 hours. Through small integrated controls, the user can execute simple commands such as playing, skipping, pausing or rewinding a track, so they can enjoy music, calls, audiobooks and podcasts all day long.

With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to seamlessly connect to most smartphones on the market, the Shokz OpenRun is available in five different colors at a price of €139.95 on Amazon, including fast and free shipping. With over 17,000 reviews and an average score of 4.5 out of 5 it is your best introduction card.