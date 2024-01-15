It’s not water or DNA: They reveal the element that gave rise to life on Earth

in this news

A scientific study of University of London found out which is the first molecule origin of life in land From the beginning of the world when the continents and Sea, The work revealed that it is not an ordinary substance like water cells Like DNA.

one of the great mysteries History It was because of humanity that the first form of life emerged on this planet. Science have offered many explanations, but a new special work published in the journal Science has offered the final answer.

Neither water nor DNA: they reveal the element that gave rise to life on Earth

billions of years ago World There were no organic elements, only stones, ocean and dark sky. In this environment the first form of life emerges: the cell. However, what is said requires a primitive substance panthena,

It is the basis of nutrients heterotrophic theory About Life which explained that, in the surface layers of the early Earth, carbon, hydrogen, water vapor and ammonia reacted to form the first organic compounds, i.e. first creature,

In particular, the molecule studied was the one that allows most of the important processes such as metabolism which is responsible for converting proteins energy, The team led by Matthew Powerer revealed how the substance works.

Which was the scientific study that understood the origin of life?

The authors of the work used molecules The prebiotic produced hydrogen cyanide, which is abundant in the environment, and managed to create this important compound in water at room temperature.

This advance suggested that Panthena may have played an important role in the origin of life, facilitating chemical reactions Which led to the formation of simple precursors of proteins and RNA molecules for the first living organisms.

One of the fundamental differences between this study and previous studies is in the materials and conditions used. While previous experiments were based on acidic chemistry, scientists at the University of London used ATP-rich nitriles that provided the targeting ability and energy needed for the reactions.

Furthermore, the chemical activity was carried out in water room temperature, According to the report, this difference suggests that the conditions for the emergence of life may have been more common than previously thought.

What future advances will help us understand the molecules that give rise to life?

First, this work questioned the current paradigm regarding the environment in which the first organisms formed, since some Scientist They believe it originated in ponds that sometimes dried up.

The myth that debunks it written This was because water was too destructive for the origin of life, as he proposed that organic components originated in large water mirrors.

The results of the paper, published in Science, conclude that the presence of certain compounds, such as hydrogen cyanide and water, would be a promising indicator in the search. life outside earth,