“Image of the year” between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in an unexpected meeting on the plane

Photo published by Novak Djokovic with Rafael Nadal

2024 will be a very special year for the world of tennis because it can bid farewell with this calendar. Rafael Nadal In business activity. Spaniard creates history by becoming top winner on the circuit Roland Garros And reached the top of the rankings, but is currently away from the court with the intention of improving his set-up for the exhibition against his compatriots this Sunday, March 3. carlos alcarazIn Las Vegas.

A few days after that duel, nadal traveled to usa A moment that did not go unnoticed by fans of the sport because the plane he boarded was as unexpected as it was a special coincidence. ,Great company on the way to USA“, wrote Novak Djokovik In a publication made on his official Instagram account, in which he praised Rafa And along with it there was also a picture between the two in the plane.

He also reposted the content in story format and accompanied it with a series of different emoticons. So far, nadal that’s why I remained silent refrained from writing a sentence on the image Uploaded by his co-worker and he won’t leave it as his “I like this”However, it may take some time for her to choose any of these options as both of them follow each other on social networks.

The postcard highlighted the talent with a pairing that marked the last decades of the discipline with Swiss Roger Federer. Between these three they gather 66 grand slamWhereas Noll Requires a trophy of this nature (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon or US Open) to advance margaret court As the top winners in tournaments of this nature in men’s and women’s branches.

Djokovic’s message with Nadal: “Great company on the way to the United States”

Has more than 14 million followers on his profile Djokovic, it was not surprising that this message was flooded with comments. The most notable reactions were from two of his Argentine colleagues. Federico Coria Managed to send two love face emoticons along with the photo Tomas Echeverriwho lost against serbian Melbourne ParkHe joked: “Is there room there?”,

No one wanted to miss the opportunity to express their opinion as music artist Martin Filipowski described it as “Image of the Year”, Furthermore, the account of atp tourJoe was charmed by Novak, replied: “Do you have an extra ticket? This is our dream travel couple”,

Rafael Nadal He traveled to the North American country as he faces on March 3 alcaraz, who aims to become his successor on the circuit after reaching world No. 1 at the age of 19 years, 4 months and 6 days, the youngest person to achieve this in history. Tickets for the meeting were priced between $250 and $3,000, excluding taxes, on the ‘AXS’ sales platform just a dozen days before the event. VIP experiences ranged from $878 to $9,398, but They are already completely sold out, The broadcast will be carried out by Netflix under the title ‘The Netflix Slam’, In a new bet from the streaming colossus for live sports events.

Novak Djokovic’s Instagram story

When this exhibition was announced, Nadal expressed his delight and said that he was sure it would be “a great evening of tennis.” In contrast, Alcaraz declared: “Rafa is one of the best tennis players in the championship and I am looking forward to playing my match on March 3.” The activities will take place at Mandalay Bay Casino’s Michelob Ultra Arena stadium.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovik Details of his reappearance on the court after his Australian Open semi-final loss against the Italian were finalized Janic Sinnerwon in five sets against Daniil Medvedev In the final on 28 January. His move to the United States brings the comeback closer Noll Indian Wells (from March 6 to 17), where it played its last edition in 2019 and did not participate in the previous two due to not being vaccinated. COVID-19,

*With information from EFE.