Who is Lana Rhodes boyfriend in 2024? All you need to know

Lana Rhodes is an adult content creator who is famous for appearing in Playboy magazine. Currently, she is a digital content creator, model, and influencer who has a significant following on various social media platforms. Many fans are curious about her love life, especially want to know who is Lana Rhodes’ boyfriend.

Lana Rhodes is pictured in a black outfit. Photo: @lanarhoades (modified by author)

Source: UGC

table of contents

Lana relocated from Chicago to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in the adult film industry. She soon gained popularity and at one time was a popular adult film star. She welcomed a baby boy some time ago, which makes people want to know more about Lana Rhodes’ boyfriend and if he is the father of the child.

Profile Summary

Full Name amara maple Surname lana rhodes gender Woman Date of birth 6 September 1996 age 27 years (by 2024) birth place Chicago, Illinois, United States current residence Los Angeles, California, United States nationality American CASTEISMAND white Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christianity sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) weight 124 pounds (56 kg) hair color dark brown eye color Blue marital status alone Ex-boyfriend mike mazlak Children 1 profession Models, digital content creators and influencers Lana Rhodes’ Instagram @lanarhoades

Who is Lana Rhodes’s boyfriend?

Many people are curious about Lana Rhodes’ boyfriend. The reality is that the model, digital content creator and social media influencer is currently single. He has not been in any romantic relationship as of early 2021.

The social media personality star previously dated Mike Majlak. The two were introduced by Logan Paul and they started dating shortly after.

They had an intermittent relationship. Lana and Majlak started dating in 2020. Majlak is an online content creator.

The two took a short break from their relationship in October 2020. They rekindled their love and relationship in November of the same year and were back together as of February 2021.

Are Mike Majlak and Lana Rhodes still together?

No, they broke up because they used to fight all the time, which was spoiling the relationship. Since then, she has not spoken openly about dating anyone else.

Is Lana Rhodes pregnant?

No, the social media personality is not pregnant at the moment. In June 2021, the model and social media influencer announced her pregnancy online.

Lana Rhodes’ child was born in January 2022. His name is Milo.

What is the name of the father of Lana Rhodes’ baby?

The news of the social media personality’s pregnancy and birth excited many fans around the world. Many people expressed curiosity about the father of her child.

The social media personality has kept the paternity of the child a secret. This has intensified rumors and speculations about the father of her child.

Some speculated that Mike Majlak was the father of her child. After all, she was with her (now ex) boyfriend a few months ago.

Majlak denied the speculation and indicated that he wanted a paternity test to confirm. She later confirmed that he was not the father of her child.

The social media personality once opened up about how an unnamed Brooklyn Nets basketball player asked her out on a date. This led to speculation that Kevin Durant was the father of her child. Neither she nor Kevin spoke about the rumor publicly.

During one of Logan Paul’s podcast shows, Logan accidentally leaked the name of the father of the social media influencer’s baby. She revealed that she has a child with a big time NBA player and also revealed his name.

However, the name was obscured, so fans did not know his identity. The father of Lana’s child is unknown in the public domain till date.

Lana Rhodes attended the 2017 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is Lana Rhodes real name?

Lana Rhodes was named Amara Maple at birth. He was born on 6 September 1996 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, making his age 27 years as of 2024.

What is Lana Rhodes’s net worth?

The social media personality is reportedly worth $1 million. He has made his fortune from his past and present jobs. She has endorsed various brands including Fashionnova and Yourwilly.com on her social media accounts.

Lana Rhodes’ prison term

When she was 16, the social media personality was sent to juvenile prison for a year. She grew up in Chicago, and it was here that she said she got involved with the wrong crowd after a traumatic incident.

She had a lover who misled her. Her then-boyfriend and his friends broke into homes and were involved in other crimes.

As a result, he was sent to juvenile prison. She said that serving time in prison was one of the best things that happened to her at the time because she was going downhill and it would have ruined her life.

Lana Rhodes’s OnlyFans account

Lana Rhodes made her debut in the adult film industry in 2014 and left in 2018. In October 2023, they announced their adult content comeback, this time on OnlyFans.

She shared the news in an interview on the High Low podcast, hosted by model Emily Ratajkowski. She said she returned to the adult content industry with a new perspective and that nudity was not mandatory in her work on stage.

Common Sense

He co-hosted the podcast 3 girls 1 kitchen And currently running an eponymous YouTube channel with at least 1.01 million subscribers.

And currently running an eponymous YouTube channel with at least 1.01 million subscribers. She likes to make cupcakes in her spare time.

He is an animal lover and has two pet dogs.

He is a fashion designer.

The man of her dreams must have a job, have a sense of humor and show true feelings for her.

Many people want to know who is Lana Rhodes’s boyfriend and whether he is the father of her child. The social media personality and adult content creator is not dating anyone at the moment.

