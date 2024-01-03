Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Madonna, Dr. Dre, U2… The Greatest Super Bowl Halftime Show

Two years later, still cool but with the “Nipplegate” scandal! At the end of the show where many artists such as P. Diddy or Nelly performed, Justin Timberlake joined Janet Jackson on stage. rock your Body With very evocative choreography. At the end of the song, as the text ends with “Son I’ll make you naked by the end of this song”, Justin snatches a part of Janet’s corset, exposing her right breast in front of 90 million viewers. One of which, a star-shaped ornament, covered the nipple. During rehearsals, the bra was supposed to stay in place, but Justin Timberlake pulled too hard. An incoherent conflict ensued, as the United States knows how to instigate.