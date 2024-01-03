Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Madonna, Dr. Dre, U2… The Greatest Super Bowl Halftime Show

“Cover this breast that I can’t see”… “Nipplegate” of Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake in 2004, the emotions during the performance of the group U2 after the September 11 attacks, or Beyoncé at Super Bowl halftime (2013 ) and the stratospheric shows of Dr. Dre (2022), music festivals have always been the site of an extraordinary spectacle. The Kansas City Chiefs, last year’s winners, return to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Grand Final this Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas. Will Usher be able to live up to his predecessor’s performance during the match’s traditional halftime show? That is the real question. Here, in pictures, the greatest shows in Super Bowl history.
On January 31, 1993, Michael Jackson ushered in the era of the big show at the Super Bowl halftime show in Pasadena, California.
The King of Pop performs a medley of his greatest hits and ends his performance with the song heal the World Among the children, while a giant inflatable globe takes shape on the stage.
Irish group U2 performed at halftime of the Super Bowl in New Orleans on February 3, 2002, shortly after the September 11 attacks. after the title show Beautiful dayBono and his band launch the song mlk While a banner bearing the names of all the victims of the attack appears in the background.
At the end of the song, Bono opens his jacket to reveal an American flag stitched into the lining. Probably the show that will evoke the most emotions. Feeling cold!
Two years later, still cool but with the “Nipplegate” scandal! At the end of the show where many artists such as P. Diddy or Nelly performed, Justin Timberlake joined Janet Jackson on stage. rock your Body With very evocative choreography. At the end of the song, as the text ends with “Son I’ll make you naked by the end of this song”, Justin snatches a part of Janet’s corset, exposing her right breast in front of 90 million viewers. One of which, a star-shaped ornament, covered the nipple. During rehearsals, the bra was supposed to stay in place, but Justin Timberlake pulled too hard. An incoherent conflict ensued, as the United States knows how to instigate.
In 2006, in Detroit (Michigan), it was the Rolling Stones who arrived at half-time of the match on a giant stage, composed of 28 pieces assembled in five minutes, representing their famous logo. One of the largest stages built for the Super Bowl halftime show, for a 15-minute performance.
The Brits performed three songs and to avoid a new “Nipplegate” type incident and, if necessary, to censor some of the less puritanical words, there was a five-second intermission between their concert and the television rerun. Agreed to delay.
The following year, in Miami, we saw one of the greatest performances in the history of a major Super Bowl halftime show, according to critics. It’s Prince, aka “Love Symbol” or The Kid from Minneapolis, who emcees the evening.
They ended their concert with a spectacular rendition of the hit purple Rain Embellished with guitar solo in the rain.
In 2012, Madonna entered the Indianapolis Stadium on a Roman chariot pulled by an army of gladiators. She gives us a spectacular show worthy of the greatest parade held in Caesar’s honor!
The Queen of Pop, despite some hiccups in the choreography, ends her show with a beautiful presentation like a payer With Cee-Lo Green and a group of gospel singers.
The following year, Beyoncé thrilled the New Orleans Superdome with a show that would go down in Super Bowl performance history.
To Chef’s surprise, she brings Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage to reform Destiny’s Child and sing a medley of their biggest hits. bootylicious, Unmarried women And independent woman,
Beyoncé ended her show by performing alone on stage, close to the audience Hi. A hand-held microphone demonstration, “live” without playback, that will give you goosebumps.
In 2016, British pop rock group Coldplay had the honor of hosting the Super Bowl halftime show. Santa Clara Stadium is decked out in a “flower power” atmosphere.
Chris Martin will then invite Beyoncé and Bruno Mars on stage for a chorus-song finale.
The following year, Lady Gaga began her show from the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston before diving to land on a metal structure.
She composes her show from her greatest hits poker face, bad RomanceOr million reasonsPassing a subtle message of unity at the beginning of their performance, just months after the election of Donald Trump.
In 2020, two Latin pop goddesses headlined a show in Miami, Florida. Shakira opened and electrified the stadium with her hits and wild dances. she finishes her first part hips don’t lie Throwing yourself into the audience.
Jennifer Lopez carried the torch of an equally excellent performance.
Both artists come together to conclude the show in a choreographed dance with lots of buttocks and pelvic movements in front of 160 million viewers.
In Los Angeles, Sunday February 13, 2022, Dr. Dre invites his entire gang and puts gangsta rap on the roof of the world. A show in the LA suburbs of Campton and Long Beach, starting as a duo with Snoop Dogg.
A New Yorker also appears, it’s 50 Cent!
After an excerpt from Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. The band composed of Blige fires up with a song famous for its piano riff: still DRE,
Last year, Rihanna arrived suspended on a stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She performs her main hits: Work, Umbrella, Rude Boy,
And she also takes the opportunity to reveal her second pregnancy in front of millions of viewers! He ended his show with the song Diamonds.