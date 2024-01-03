Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Madonna, Dr. Dre, U2… The Greatest Super Bowl Halftime Show

“Cover this breast that I can’t see”… “Nipplegate” of Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake in 2004, the emotions during the performance of the group U2 after the September 11 attacks, or Beyoncé at Super Bowl halftime (2013 ) and the stratospheric shows of Dr. Dre (2022), music festivals have always been the site of an extraordinary spectacle. The Kansas City Chiefs, last year’s winners, return to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Grand Final this Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas. Will Usher be able to live up to his predecessor’s performance during the match’s traditional halftime show? That is the real question. Here, in pictures, the greatest shows in Super Bowl history.

  • Michael Jackson performs during the Super Bowl halftime show in Pasadena, California on January 31, 1993. , Rusty Kennedy/AP/SIPA

    On January 31, 1993, Michael Jackson ushered in the era of the big show at the Super Bowl halftime show in Pasadena, California.

  • Michael Jackson performs during the Super Bowl halftime show in Pasadena, California on January 31, 1993. , Lewis Max/Sipa

    The King of Pop performs a medley of his greatest hits and ends his performance with the song heal the World Among the children, while a giant inflatable globe takes shape on the stage.

  • The names of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks are displayed as Irish rock band U2 performs at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 3, 2002. , Mike Nelson/AFP

    Irish group U2 performed at halftime of the Super Bowl in New Orleans on February 3, 2002, shortly after the September 11 attacks. after the title show Beautiful dayBono and his band launch the song mlk While a banner bearing the names of all the victims of the attack appears in the background.

  • Irish rock band U2 performs at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 3, 2002. , zrimage/sipa

    At the end of the song, Bono opens his jacket to reveal an American flag stitched into the lining. Probably the show that will evoke the most emotions. Feeling cold!

  • Justin Timberlake performing with Janet Jackson during the Super Bowl halftime show between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. , Donald Miralle/Getty Images/AFP

    Two years later, still cool but with the “Nipplegate” scandal! At the end of the show where many artists such as P. Diddy or Nelly performed, Justin Timberlake joined Janet Jackson on stage. rock your Body With very evocative choreography. At the end of the song, as the text ends with “Son I’ll make you naked by the end of this song”, Justin snatches a part of Janet’s corset, exposing her right breast in front of 90 million viewers. One of which, a star-shaped ornament, covered the nipple. During rehearsals, the bra was supposed to stay in place, but Justin Timberlake pulled too hard. An incoherent conflict ensued, as the United States knows how to instigate.

  • In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, file photo, the Rolling Stones perform on stage during halftime of Super Bowl XL between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Detroit. , Carlos Osorio/AP/Sipa

    In 2006, in Detroit (Michigan), it was the Rolling Stones who arrived at half-time of the match on a giant stage, composed of 28 pieces assembled in five minutes, representing their famous logo. One of the largest stages built for the Super Bowl halftime show, for a 15-minute performance.

  • In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, file photo, the Rolling Stones perform on stage during halftime of Super Bowl XL between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Detroit. , Timothy A. Clary/AFP

    The Brits performed three songs and to avoid a new “Nipplegate” type incident and, if necessary, to censor some of the less puritanical words, there was a five-second intermission between their concert and the television rerun. Agreed to delay.

  • Prince performing during the halftime show of the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 4, 2007. , Alex Brandon/AP/Sipa

    The following year, in Miami, we saw one of the greatest performances in the history of a major Super Bowl halftime show, according to critics. It’s Prince, aka “Love Symbol” or The Kid from Minneapolis, who emcees the evening.

  • Prince performing during the halftime show of the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 4, 2007. , Donald Miralle/Getty Images/AFP

    They ended their concert with a spectacular rendition of the hit purple Rain Embellished with guitar solo in the rain.

  • Madonna performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis. , Matt Slocum/AP/Sipa

    In 2012, Madonna entered the Indianapolis Stadium on a Roman chariot pulled by an army of gladiators. She gives us a spectacular show worthy of the greatest parade held in Caesar’s honor!

  • Madonna performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis. , Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP

    The Queen of Pop, despite some hiccups in the choreography, ends her show with a beautiful presentation like a payer With Cee-Lo Green and a group of gospel singers.

  • Singer Beyoncé performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. , Chris Grethen/Getty Images/AFP

    The following year, Beyoncé thrilled the New Orleans Superdome with a show that would go down in Super Bowl performance history.

  • Engineer Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. , Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP

    To Chef’s surprise, she brings Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage to reform Destiny’s Child and sing a medley of their biggest hits. bootylicious, Unmarried women And independent woman,

  • Singer Beyoncé performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. , Jordan Strauss/AP/SIPA

    Beyoncé ended her show by performing alone on stage, close to the audience Hi. A hand-held microphone demonstration, “live” without playback, that will give you goosebumps.

  • Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers on Sunday, February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. , Charlie Riedel/AP/SIPA

    In 2016, British pop rock group Coldplay had the honor of hosting the Super Bowl halftime show. Santa Clara Stadium is decked out in a “flower power” atmosphere.

  • Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers on Sunday, February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. , Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Sipa

    Chris Martin will then invite Beyoncé and Bruno Mars on stage for a chorus-song finale.

  • Singer Lady Gaga performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. , Darron Cummings/AP/Sipa

    The following year, Lady Gaga began her show from the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston before diving to land on a metal structure.

  • Singer Lady Gaga performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. , Patrick Semansky/AP/Sipa

    She composes her show from her greatest hits poker face, bad RomanceOr million reasonsPassing a subtle message of unity at the beginning of their performance, just months after the election of Donald Trump.

  • Shakira performs during the Pepsi Halftime Show during Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs held at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. , David Clements/Sipa

    In 2020, two Latin pop goddesses headlined a show in Miami, Florida. Shakira opened and electrified the stadium with her hits and wild dances. she finishes her first part hips don’t lie Throwing yourself into the audience.

  • Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Halftime Show during Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs held at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. , Anthony Bihar/Sipa

    Jennifer Lopez carried the torch of an equally excellent performance.

  • Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. , Rob Carr/Getty Images/AFP

    Both artists come together to conclude the show in a choreographed dance with lots of buttocks and pelvic movements in front of 160 million viewers.

  • Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. , Adam Hunger/AP/Sipa

    In Los Angeles, Sunday February 13, 2022, Dr. Dre invites his entire gang and puts gangsta rap on the roof of the world. A show in the LA suburbs of Campton and Long Beach, starting as a duo with Snoop Dogg.

  • 50 Cent performs during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Sports/Sipa Image

    A New Yorker also appears, it’s 50 Cent!

  • Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13. 2022.- John Angelillo/UPI/Newscom/SIPA

    After an excerpt from Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. The band composed of Blige fires up with a song famous for its piano riff: still DRE,

  • Rihanna performs on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. , Sean M. Hafey/Getty Images/AFP

    Last year, Rihanna arrived suspended on a stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She performs her main hits: Work, Umbrella, Rude Boy,

  • Rihanna performs on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. , John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock/Sipa

    And she also takes the opportunity to reveal her second pregnancy in front of millions of viewers! He ended his show with the song Diamonds.



