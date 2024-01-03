Match Summary: Mexico vs Canada (2-1). Target

mexican team A 2-1 win against their Canadian counterpart in the semi-finals of the Concacaf World Cup Received her pass for the U-17 Women’s World Cup Which will be held in the Dominican Republic next October.

The other team that sealed its pass it was the world cup usawhich defeated Haiti in the facilities of the Mexican Soccer Federation and would be Mexico’s opponent in the World Cup finals.

mexican Their match against the Maple Leafs was not easy, as they had to reach to overtime to win,

monique montes was in charge of open bookmark For local people at 25 minutes and Annabelle Chukwu equalizes for Canada 15 minutes from the end (75′).

vanessa aguilar became heroine of the afternoon while converting winning goal And the World Cup passed at 101 minutes.

USA had no problem winning

Unlike the tricolor, United States won After scoring without any major problems Defeated its Haitian counterpart 7-1 With a hat-trick from Kimmy Ascanio (83′, 85′ and 87′)

Maia Towns (24′), Kennedy Fuller (40′ and 48′) and Alexandra Pfeifer (59′) were part of the goal celebration, which included Lourdzina Etienne scored for the Caribbean team,

When is the World Cup final played?

Mexico and the United States will face each other next sunday Concacaf Women’s World Cup finalWhich will also be done in Femexfoot facilities.

for its part, There will be a clash between Canada and Haiti for the last ticket of the World Cup. And got third place in the competition.