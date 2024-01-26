Japanese rover manages to walk on the moon like a grasshopper

The 2.1-kilogram robotic Lunar Exploration Vehicle (LEV-1), deployed from Japan’s SLIM lander, has achieved its mission by making a short hop to the lunar surface.

After confirming its deployment on January 20, just before the landing of the SLIM module – which had recorded problems generating energy with its solar cells – the ‘little grasshopper’ successfully completed activities on the LEV-1 surface mole. Is capable. The telemetry data was sent directly from the small robot, Japanese space agency JAXA reports.

According to telemetry data, after deployment from SLIM, “LEV-1 executed planned jump movements and direct communications with ground stations”, including tests between robots including the Lunar Transformable Robot (LEV-2, nicknamed “Sora-Q”). Involves transmitting radio wave data. ). This rover, which was deployed with LEV-1, is ball-shaped, with a diameter of 8 centimeters and a mass of 250 grams.

On the other hand, the acquisition of images on the lunar surface from LEV-1 has not been confirmed yet. Yes, the images are from SORA-Q, specifically the SLIM module.

According to a statement from the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA), LEV-1 “has completed its planned operational period on the lunar surface, has exhausted its specified power, and is in standby status on the lunar surface.” While the ability to resume activity depends on generating solar energy from changes in the Sun’s direction, “efforts to receive signals from LEV-1 will continue.”

Both LEV-1 and LEV-2 became Japan’s first lunar exploration robots. In addition, the smaller LEV-1, with a mass of 2.1 kg (90 g including communications equipment), achieved successful direct communication from the Moon to Earth. According to JAXA, it is believed to be the world’s smallest and lightest case of direct data transmission from a distance of approximately 380,000 kilometers.

Additionally, LEV-1’s achievement of jumping movement on the lunar surface, robot-to-robot communication between LEV-1 and LEV-2 and fully autonomous operation represent an unprecedented achievement, notes JAXA.

Additionally, radio wave transmissions from LEV-1 in the UHF band have been received by radio amateurs around the world.