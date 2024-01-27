Villarreal beats Barcelona 5-3 in a duel of madness and comebacks

clash between barcelona And Villarreal on the 22nd league It promises to be an important encounter, as both teams find themselves in pressure situations and looking for three points to reverse their difficult moments.

He barcelonaAfter recovering from the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against real Madridsuffered a blow in midweek when they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey athletic bilbaoThe elimination that set off the alarm in the leadership team xavi hernandezWhich is at a crucial moment in the season.

Barcelona vs Villarreal live updates. LaLiga EA Sports Matchday 22, Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

eight points behind the leader girona In leagueHe barcelona He can’t afford any more setbacks if he wants to keep his hopes of fighting for the title alive. Furthermore, reduction in BucketJoe will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring tendon injury in his right thigh, further complicating the situation for the Blaugrana team.

For their part, Villarreal is also going through a negative phase without getting a win in LaLiga for three days. The team is in a compromised position in the table due to two defeats against Valencia and Las Palmas, as well as a draw against Mallorca. He yellow Submarine They will be desperate to get back to winning ways and pick up valuable points to climb up the standings.

Both teams will face each other with an eagerness to win, as a defeat could further complicate their respective situations. This match is becoming tense and decisive, as there is a lot at stake.

Without margin of error, trying to get closer to girona And real Madrid on top of leaguethis Saturday barcelonaReceived in Montjuic Villarreal Within matchday 22 of the Iberian Championship.

kulesh They are in third place with 44 points, seven points behind madridsecond with 51, and the Catalans’ eight, first with 52, although Spain played one more game than the two giants.

For his part, “yellow Submarine” Having a complicated season, finishing 14th with just 20 points, five ahead of CadizIt is at 18th position with 15 points and will be relegated to the second division today.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Recent History