Flowers for Emily Blunt, Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez

From the Emmys to the Critics’ Choice Awards to the BAFTA Tea Party in London, flowers were in the spotlight. When floral patterns burst onto festive red carpets at the beginning of the year, we are far from a simple print! Of course, floral dresses are beautiful for daytime or a country event, but they are usually a rarity at social events.

The present embodies a three-dimensional form, while we present the flowers by molding them into the material, embroidering them on the creation, applying them in an artistic way or literally incorporating cut flowers! Laces, sequins and brooches also add to their beauty.

A review of the inspiring scenes from these few evenings.

Jenna Ortega

The construction of this Christian Dior Haute Couture dress was ideal for the trellis effect, with sprays of wisteria hanging from it. Jenna Ortega left plenty of room for careful embroidery work along with natural hair and makeup.



photo AFP



jeremy alan white

You don’t like floral patterns, but you still want to join the trend, take inspiration from Jeremy Allen White and wear a flower in your buttonhole, a real flower or a brooch! tv series actors Bear Accessorized his Saint Laurent suit with a Tiffany & Co. brooch.



Photo Mega/Wayne



Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike fell in love with this delicate and ultra-feminine dress by Simone Rocha. The transparent sea green creation, which featured six pink-coloured pockets, was layered over a peach slip dress.



Photo Mega/Wayne



Selena Gomez

Oscar de la Renta envisioned a dress for Selena Gomez with plant motifs instead of flowers. The deep red leaves in the composition created a movement that was consistent with the Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace the singer wore around her neck.



photo AFP



Emily blunt

Emily Blunt looked flawless at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Armani Privé creation was decorated with flowers in the same material and its beauty was enhanced by these Tiffany & Co. accessories.



Photo Mega/Wayne



chris perfetti

Chris Perfetti added texture to his gray figure by wearing a guipure sweater under his Dolce & Gabbana jacket. The effect is very successful, especially with the sleeves which flare out slightly.



photo AFP



meaghan fahey

For those who already have a very simple strapless dress and want to give it a new twist, why not decorate it with a series of flowers? Meghan Fahy’s Armani Privé and Bulgari look may be the result.



photo AFP



Simona tabasco

Simona Tabasco played the playful card by choosing this dress made of a multitude of flowers pasted like a collage. Marni’s colorful creation is brightened by Cartier jewellery.



photo AFP



anthony Anderson

The Emmys host wore several outfits during the evening, like this Etro tuxedo embroidered with amaryllis.



photo AFP



look of Week

niecy nash

Canadian brand Greta Constantine attracts stars looking for structured and flared dresses. While in California for the Emmys and Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony, the brand’s designer Kirk Pickersgill received a key from the Canadian Consulate in Los Angeles. This was an opportunity to introduce some of the actresses competing for awards on both evenings.

Additionally, Niecy Nash received the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Film. The actress looked stunning in a tailored velvet mermaid dress with taffeta ruffles and gloves.