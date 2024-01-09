Jason Dominguez knew how to make a difference in 2023. How are things going now?

Coming off the last month of a forgettable season in the Bronx, the Yankees got a great injection of excitement last September when their favorite prospect, Jason Dominguez, hit four home runs in his first seven Major League games. The Dominican made history at the age of 20, becoming the youngest Yankee to hit a home run in his Major League debut, the youngest to do so in his first trip to the plate in MLB, and the youngest to hit a home run in his first six games. Together first. as a major leaguer