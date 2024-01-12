Natalie Portman and John Krasinski to star in Guy Ritchie’s next film for Apple TV

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images via AFP Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images via AFP Natalie Portman and John Krasinski have been cast in Guy Ritchie’s next film.

Movies – Natalie Portman and John Krasinski in search of eternal life. Director of sherlock holmes, snatch And Aladdin Guy Ritchie is developing a new movie for Apple TV, based on a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt.

Topic Fountain of Youth , the fountain of Youth »in French), the story tells how a brother and a sister, who grew up apart, come together for a major project. They find themselves united to find the legendary fountain of youth, the legendary source of immortality. Therefore in casting we find the actor and the director in front Office John Krasinski and Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, in the two lead roles.

American media deadline It turns out that Guy Ritchie had the idea for this film for a long time. While John Krasinski was already attached to the project, production was delayed due to a strike in Hollywood. A delay allowed Natalie Portman to join the cast. Filming should begin soon, but no release date has been announced yet.

Natalie Portman and John Krasinski are already very active in 2024

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman is already acting may december, which will be released in theaters on January 24, 2024. She stars alongside Julianne Moore and Charles Melton. The film is about high-profile couple Joe and 23-year-old Gracie Atherton-Yu. Twenty years after the scandal and media coverage of this romance, a Hollywood actress, Elizabeth Berry, joins them to prepare to play Gracie on screen. An event that will question the life of the couple and is therefore shown through Natalie Portman’s character who tries to imitate Julianne Moore.

As for John Krasinski, who is also a director, he will be behind the camera once again Blue and Company Starring Ryan Reynolds. actors in this family comedy dead pool You will meet your imaginary friend.

The film will be released in theaters on May 15, 2024, and the cast includes the voices of Matt Damon and Awkwafina, in addition to John Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt. Or Steve Carell for a reunion that will delight fans Office,

