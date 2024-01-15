Javier Altamirano falls to Boca-Estudiantes

This Sunday, March 17, was another day of Argentine football. One of the matches that generated the most passion among the fans was the match that will take place in La Plata, between Boca Juniors And Student. But after what happened to the player the game lagged behind Javier Altamirano.

Both teams, the Albiceleste, are among the most historic teams in football. Estudiantes de La Plata, a team with four titles Libertadores Cup, received Xeneizes, under an impressive setting. A packed stadium that wanted to see a great game. However, after 27 minutes of play, drama and fear took over those in attendance.





The 30 thousand spectators who were present George Louis Hirschi Stadium He saw the Chilean midfielder at that time javier altamirano After having a seizure, he fell on the ground.

You may be interested in: BREAKING MINUTES: Lionel Messi ruled out of Argentina

Javier Altamirano is a Chile national team player.

This fact caused panic and forced the action to be stopped immediately. Doctors had to go inside to provide first aid and an ambulance took away Altamirano. The game was not played again and the teams walked off the field, focusing on their teammate’s health.

His teammates, including former Argentina national team players Enzo Perez, they couldn’t stop their tears (watch video), The Uruguay star was also shown with obvious concern. edison cavaniwho currently wears the uniform of mouth After an illustrious career in European football.

These pictures remind us what happened at Euro 2020, when the Danes Christian Eriksen he collapsed in the middle of the game finland, Fortunately, he managed to escape from it and also returned to the court after some time. Let’s hope the result is the same with this player.

javier altamiranoThe 25-year-old is at the peak of his career. He was called for the first time in 2023 to protect the colors chile national team and there was very little time Studentthe club he came from huachipato,