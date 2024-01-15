Dionne Dawkins sheds light on Josh Allen’s superior fashion sense, thanks to Hailee Steinfeld

buffalo bill Quarterback Josh Allen has been making headlines recently not only for his performance on the field but also for his development sense of styleThanks to his relationship with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are on a romantic vacation in the city of love

Dawkins: Josh Allen is in love

Recently, the bills were settled Dion Dawkins provided insight into Alan’s New fashion choices and their impact on romance steinfeld,

during a guest appearance on "up and adams,"Dion Dawkins Highlight Josh Allen’s fashion transformation and attribute it to his blossoming romance Hailee Steinfeld,

Dawkins emphasized Allen’s affection for Steinfeld, saying, “Josh is in love,” and highlighted how Allen embraces Steinfeld’s fashion suggestions with enthusiasm.

ace Allen Explore new styles steinfeld’s On order, their wardrobe is undergoing a remarkable evolution, reflecting the couple’s shared tastes and interests.

“Josh is in love,”Dawkins Repeated. “So, if his girl is shopping and she says, ‘Joshi, try these!’ Josh is going to say, ‘Okay. I’ll try these!'”

Docking kept saying “I think it’s more, Josh is in a new area of ​​clothing. I think he has this new girl, and his new girl is opening up his horizons to a new type of clothing that he’s used to.” Not there.”

One incident that attracted attention was Alan’s wardrobe accident during fashion week In Paris, where he wears his pants.

While some attributed this to his off-season fitness routine, Dawkins Rejected such claims, emphasizing that Alan’s Wardrobe choices are influenced by Steinfeld’s preferences.

Dawkins noted Alan’s The transition from casual attire to more tailored clothing, credit steinfeld for widening Alan’s Fashion background.

Dawkins reiterated the importance of Alan’s concerned with steinfeldIts positive impact was highlighted on Alan’s Conduct both on and off the field.

Whereas Alan’s The performances have been fantastic, Dawkins Noticed a new confidence and focus Alan’s conduct, attribute this to the stability and support provided by steinfeld,

Allen and Steinfeld’s relationship strategy

Despite his high-profile career, steinfeld And Allen Maintain a low-key approach to your relationship, preferring privacy rather than public scrutiny.

steinfeld’s Recent appearances without Oscars Allen This underlines their commitment to keeping their romance out of the limelight.

Sources close to the couple confirm the seriousness of their relationship PEOPLE.comHighlighting their shared values ​​and mutual respect for each other’s privacy.

“They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’re on the same page about all of this,” The source said.