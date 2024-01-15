JD Martinez agreed to terms with New York

Just days left until the official green light to start the 2024 season major League Baseball,There are many figures that are still without equipment. One of those who still didn’t know where he was going to play was a power hitter. jd martinez,

Player with 13 years of experience mlb, was one of the most influential figures in reinforcing the aggressive stance maintained on the market. Perhaps the few guarantees he offers on defense were a limitation for his signing, as his main function is to be a designated hitter.

However, this Thursday, March 21, with about a week left until the regular round begins, jd martinez was able to reach an agreement to play in big league This 2024.

JD Martínez signed a contract with the New York Mets

through your account social network of x MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman reported that jd martinez made an agreement with New York Mets, The contract was proposed for one season and would have earned him $12 million, making him the organization’s sixth. Chief,

The 36-year-old was included in the team he leads carlos mendozaHe not only brings experience, but also adds more power to the lineup. This movement sends a clear message that the organization does not want to repeat what they experienced in the last campaign, where they were out of the race very early.

jd martinez comes from playing in 2023 los angeles dodgers, where in 113 games he had a .271 average and 33 home runs. Additionally, he scored 103 runs, drove in 61 runs, and had an OPS of .893.

The designated hitter was the best thing left on the market and no doubt, pairing him with Pete Alonso would certainly yield a lot of runs. New York Mets,