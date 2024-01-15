‘Manifest’ star Melissa Roxburgh honors final season with heartwarming behind-the-scenes photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Josh Dallas, Ty Doran, JR Ramirez, Melissa Roxburgh, Luna Blaze, Matt Long and Daryl Edwards at the “Manifest” Season 4 screening during the 2022 PaleyFest NY at the Paley Museum in October Let’s participate. 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

However, Roxburgh took a more personal approach to paying tribute to the series on her Instagram page – a sweet nod to the original #manifestos that have been there since day one.

The first photo showed a black-and-white shot of Montego Airways Flight 828, where it all began.

The gallery of photos – the rest in color – includes some behind-the-scenes shots with Dallas, as well as some photos of the cast and crew who have worked tirelessly to bring the show to life over the years.

“Thank you for flying with us ✈️💙,” Roxburgh captioned the post.

His comments section celebrates the end of the series with fans and co-stars.

ellen tamakiThe man who plays Drea wrote, “Congratulations!!!! love you!!!!”

matt longJoe, who plays Mike’s on-screen husband Zeke, agreed, writing, “What an amazing journey it’s been.”

“I’m not ready, sister,” Dallas yelled. ❤️❤️,” while his real-life wife, ginnifer goodwinJust added a crying face emoji.

manifesto, which originally aired on NBC, was canceled in June 2021 after three seasons before being revived by Netflix a few months later.

Netflix released the official trailer for the final season last month. It will premiere in two parts, each consisting of 10 episodes, with the first part of the season releasing on November 4.

Buckle up, because we have a feeling there’s going to be a lot of turmoil before we reach our final destination.

