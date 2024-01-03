Jeff Bezos sold $2 billion worth of Amazon shares

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sold nearly $2 billion worth of shares in the online retail giant, according to recent stock filings.

Bezos sold about 12 million Amazon shares on Wednesday and Thursday at prices ranging from $168 to $171 per share, according to documents sent to stock market regulators on Friday.

A previous stock exchange document released on Wednesday reported his intention next July to sell 50 million shares in the group he founded 30 years ago and of which he is today executive chairman.

Forbes estimates Bezos’s wealth at $195.5 billion, making him the third-richest man on the planet after Frenchman Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Group, and Tesla chief Elon Musk. Twitter and SpaceX.

On February 1, Amazon released its latest financial results, which far exceeded expectations.

Thanks to fast deliveries and a particularly successful holiday season, the tech giant achieved sales of $170 billion and net profit of $10.6 billion.

Amazon shares jumped more than 13% on the New York Stock Exchange the next day.