Myanmar junta imposes mandatory military service

(CNN) Myanmar’s government has imposed a conscription law as the junta continues to battle armed ethnic militias and resistance forces on multiple fronts across the country.

According to Reuters, state media said on Saturday that all men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 would have to serve for two years under military command and specialists such as doctors up to 45 would have to serve for three years. Service has to be provided.

State television media reported Saturday that the junta “notified the effectiveness of the People’s Military Service Law until February 10, 2024.”

The law was enacted by the previous military government in 2010, but had never been enforced before.

The introduction of the People’s Military Service Law states that citizens have a duty to protect “the non-disintegration of the Union, the non-disintegration of national solidarity and the preservation of sovereignty”, state media said, adding that The law is enacted “to carry out this duty.”

State media said the Defense Ministry would publish details and instructions later.

Myanmar’s military junta recently extended its state of emergency for another six months, which on February 1 marks three years since its deadly coup that ousted democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Uprooted.

Fighting intensified last October, when powerfully armed ethnic militias joined resistance forces to launch major new attacks against the army.