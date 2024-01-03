“Vogue” brings together 40 of its icons for an extraordinary cover to pay tribute to Edward Enninful

The famous cover of “Vogue” with the 40 biggest stars of the planet – Vogue

The editor-in-chief of the prestigious fashion magazine is stepping down after six years at the helm.

It is considered one of the best in its category. After six years of good and faithful service, Edward Enninful has signed his last editorial for “British Vogue”, the British edition of the famous fashion magazine. On this occasion, the magazine brought together at least 40 of its esteemed people to pose together and pay tribute to their work. Among these: we find Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Jane Fonda, but also Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Serena Williams. They all agreed to come together on the same day for a unique photo shoot that would go down in the magazine’s history.

“A delightful, deep and refreshing chapter”

,As I prepare to write this – my final letter to all of you as editor and European editorial director of British Vogue – I am filled with gratitude.“, the now former editor-in-chief writes in his latest editorial appearing in the March edition, and put online this Thursday, February 8. “LIt’s an unusual concept to consider a legacy (especially when you’re in the middle of your life!) but I hope you’ll all forgive me for a moment as I contemplate what it means to my wonderful It has been an enjoyable, deep and refreshing chapter. team and me,

