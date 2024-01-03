Luis Diaz receives many accolades after scoring goal to give Liverpool victory – International Football – Sports

it’s a day to talk Luis Diaz in England, As always, well-spoken, but now with a hero status that shines brighter than ever, after the match against burnley, In which he scored a goal for Liverpool on match day 24 and it was important network they will collect the tip Premier League.

His goal rebalanced the game which Liverpool were suffering from, getting bogged down in their attack like few times before burnley which was quite a puzzle Jurgen KloppFor whom only the figure of the Colombian brought peace.

“Harvey came in, he did very well, all the other boys did excellent and we scored this amazing goal fought right on time. “It obviously helped us get the game going in the right direction,” he said. clopp The duel ended 3-1 with an assist from Elliott and goal by Darwin Nunez.

‘fought’ Came out from the stands in the 82nd minute amidst thunderous applause Enfield RoadAnd left room for the Dutchman kodi gakpo, Who entered after solving the game.

He received praise not only on the playing field but also outside the field. Newspaper liverpool echo They highlighted him as one of the best in the game and hit on Rating 8.

“Like many teammates, he started slowly, but began to push his marker back, constantly probing the left wing. He drew a good save from Trafford and He bowed well to go to second place” the newspaper quoted.

The club’s official website highlights: “Luis Diaz shows lightning lead a center harvey elliott Seven minutes into the second half. Then Nunez He reacted brilliantly by sending another ball from Elliott into the corner and sealed the win.”

This is Guajiro’s fifth goal of the season, but this time the goal had a special flavor Reached 20 points wearing the jacket of the English team Combining all competitions of the last two years.

He daily Mail, In return, he gave 7 points and detailed information: “He scored the most important goal of the game to promote him to the leader (…) He didn’t always play well, but he represented a real threat.

summary of sofascore In 82 minutes he was very good: he scored one goal, had 5 shots on goal, won 7 of his 10 duels and had a passing accuracy of 92 percent, giving him a rating of 8.1.

With information from Futbolred.

