Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal to present 2024 Emmy Awards!

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on January 15. Thus, stars such as Jenna Ortega or Pedro Pascal will host the evening. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

What does the future hold for Jenna Ortega in cinema?

In the span of a few months, Jenna Ortega has become Hollywood’s new sweetheart, Actually, the star of Wednesday Gains entirely new popularity. That’s the least we can say!

Thus, she will pursue ambitious projects in cinema. The public will be able to find him in many successful franchises. On the contrary, he also Abandoned ship from a great horror saga.

In fact, last November, Jenna Ortega left saga the Scream, And she is not alone. His playing partner is also Melissa Barrera. Thus, the saga finds itself orphaned by its two lead heroines. Ouch!

But don’t panic. their fans will be able to find it inside beetlejuice2, Yes, Tim Burton called the girl for this new movie. It promises to be heavy. just that !

Other rumors mentioned Even a role in a reboot of the franchise evening, In short, Jenna Ortega is not going to stop delving into the scary and weird world of cinema. Oh!

But before that, the 21-year-old actress will take out time to host a prestigious event. In fact, on January 15, she will host the 75th Emmy Awards along with other artists. MCE TV tells you more!

The actress will host the Emmy Awards

On January 15, the eyes of the cinema world will be on the 75th Emmy Awards. For the occasion, several actors will have the difficult task of hosting the evening. So, the first names have been revealed.

In many, we find Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Stephen Colbert, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein. There’s a huge crowd on the red carpet!

“The diversity of talent represents critically acclaimed television series and Emmy-nominated programming across multiple viewing platforms and genres”, the TV Academy said, as reported by Variety. just that !

It remains to be seen whether Jenna Ortega will perform well in this new role. The camera shouldn’t bother him too much, he’s used on movie sets,

this is also a Great way to prepare for other celebrations. Actually, the 2024 Oscars are fast approaching. Therefore, the Emmy Awards will make everyone ready to give their best performance.

Apart from this fine panel of actors, there are no doubt others who will be walking the red carpet on D-Day. Yes, these kinds of evenings always happen Conducive to the actual parade of stars. Who will answer the call? Mystery…

In any case, Jenna Ortega and cinema fans know what to expect on January 15th. All that’s left is to find a link, or tune into Fox. to be continued!

